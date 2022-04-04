BECIL Recruitment 2022: The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, BECIL has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for various posts including that of Medical Record Technician, Cashier, Senior Mechanic (A/C &R), and others. Those candidates who are interested can check the eligibility, age limit from the official website of BECIL —becil.com. The last date to apply for the positions is till April 21, 2022. According to the official notification, a total of 86 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. For more details about the BECIL Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For Senior Lecturer, Other Posts at upsconline.nic.in Before THIS Date
Vacancy Details
- Medical Record Technician: 34 posts
- Technical Assistant/ Technician for (Anesthesia / Operation Theatre): 41 posts
- Lab Attendant Gr. II: 03 posts
- Cashier: 06 posts
- Radiographic Technician Grade-I: 01 post
- Senior Mechanic (A/C &R): 01 post
BECIL Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria Here
- Medical Record Technician: 10+2 (Science) from a recognized board with at least 6 months Diploma/Certificate course in Medical Record Keeping from a recognized Institute/University and 2 years’ experience in Medical Record Keeping in a Hospital set up.
- Technical Assistant/ Technician for(Anesthesia / Operation Theatre): B.Sc. in OT techniques or equivalent with 5 years’ experience in the concerned field. OR 10+2 with science with Diploma in OT techniques or equivalent with 8 years’ experience in
concerned field.
- Lab Attendant Gr. II: 10+2 with Science. Diploma in Medical Lab Technology. 2 years in relevant field
- Cashier: Degree in Commerce of recognized University or equivalent and (i) At least 3 years’ Experience of handling accounts work of a Government organization. (ii) Proficiency in Computer application.
BECIL Recruitment 2022: Check Expected Salary Here
- Medical Record Technician: Rs 23,550
- Technical Assistant/ Technician for (Anesthesia / Operation Theatre): Rs 33,450
- Lab Attendant Gr. II:Rs 19,900
- Cashier: Rs.23,550
- Radiographic Technician Grade-I: Rs.33,450
- Senior Mechanic (A/C &R): 23,550
Application Fee:
- General: Rs.750(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)
- OBC – Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)
- SC/ST – Rs.450/-(Rs. 300/- extra for every additional post applied)
- Ex-Serviceman – Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)
- Women – Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)
- EWS/PH – Rs.450/-(Rs. 300/- extra for every additional post applied)
How to Apply Online?
Candidates are required to apply online through the website www.becil.com or https://becilregistration.com only. No other means/mode of application will be accepted.