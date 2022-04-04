BECIL Recruitment 2022: The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, BECIL has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for various posts including that of Medical Record Technician, Cashier, Senior Mechanic (A/C &R), and others. Those candidates who are interested can check the eligibility, age limit from the official website of BECIL —becil.com. The last date to apply for the positions is till April 21, 2022. According to the official notification, a total of 86 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. For more details about the BECIL Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For Senior Lecturer, Other Posts at upsconline.nic.in Before THIS Date

Vacancy Details

Medical Record Technician: 34 posts

Technical Assistant/ Technician for (Anesthesia / Operation Theatre): 41 posts

Lab Attendant Gr. II: 03 posts

Cashier: 06 posts

Radiographic Technician Grade-I: 01 post

Senior Mechanic (A/C &R): 01 post

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria Here

Medical Record Technician : 10+2 (Science) from a recognized board with at least 6 months Diploma/Certificate course in Medical Record Keeping from a recognized Institute/University and 2 years’ experience in Medical Record Keeping in a Hospital set up.

: 10+2 (Science) from a recognized board with at least 6 months Diploma/Certificate course in Medical Record Keeping from a recognized Institute/University and 2 years’ experience in Medical Record Keeping in a Hospital set up. Technical Assistant/ Technician for(Anesthesia / Operation Theatre): B.Sc. in OT techniques or equivalent with 5 years’ experience in the concerned field. OR 10+2 with science with Diploma in OT techniques or equivalent with 8 years’ experience in

concerned field.

B.Sc. in OT techniques or equivalent with 5 years’ experience in the concerned field. OR 10+2 with science with Diploma in OT techniques or equivalent with 8 years’ experience in concerned field. Lab Attendant Gr. II: 10+2 with Science. Diploma in Medical Lab Technology. 2 years in relevant field

10+2 with Science. Diploma in Medical Lab Technology. 2 years in relevant field Cashier: Degree in Commerce of recognized University or equivalent and (i) At least 3 years’ Experience of handling accounts work of a Government organization. (ii) Proficiency in Computer application.

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Check Expected Salary Here

Medical Record Technician: Rs 23,550

Technical Assistant/ Technician for (Anesthesia / Operation Theatre): Rs 33,450

Lab Attendant Gr. II:Rs 19,900

Cashier: Rs.23,550

Radiographic Technician Grade-I: Rs.33,450

Senior Mechanic (A/C &R): 23,550

Application Fee:

General: Rs.750(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)

OBC – Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)

SC/ST – Rs.450/-(Rs. 300/- extra for every additional post applied)

Ex-Serviceman – Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)

Women – Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)

EWS/PH – Rs.450/-(Rs. 300/- extra for every additional post applied)

How to Apply Online?

Candidates are required to apply online through the website www.becil.com or https://becilregistration.com only. No other means/mode of application will be accepted.