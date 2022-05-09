BECIL Recruitment 2022: The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, BECIL has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates for the post of Data Entry Operator. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BECIL —becil.com. A total of 86 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. No other means/mode of application will be accepted. The online application process will end on May 22, 2022. For more details about the BECIL Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - APSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For Stenographer Grade-I Post; Check Application Deadline, Other Details on apsc.nic.in

Important Dates to Remember

Last date to fill application form: May 22, 2022

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Data Entry Operator: 86 posts

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the posts, a candidate

Should be Graduate in any discipline from a recognized university.

Candidates should have knowledge of Typing, Minimum Speed should be 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi.

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure

Selection Criteria For the Post of Data Entry Operator

Selection will be made as per the prescribed norms and requirements of the job. The candidates will be called for Typing Test.

Candidates may also be called for Computer Based Test / Written Test (Objective & Descriptive) for General Awareness, Current Affairs, English Grammar, etc. if felt necessary.

The dates for both the tests may not be the same.

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Expected Salary

Selected candidates will receive a salary of Rs.21,184 as per current minimum wage rates of Delhi Govt. for Graduates. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification age limit through the official notification shared below.

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Category-wise registration & application processing is given below:

General – Rs.750/- (Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)

OBC – Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)

SC/ST – Rs.450/-(Rs. 300/- extra for every additional post applied)

Ex-Serviceman – Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)

Women – Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)

EWS/PH – Rs.450/-(Rs. 300/- extra for every additional post applied)

BECIL Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

Candidates are required to apply online through the website becil.com only. No other means/mode of application will be accepted.