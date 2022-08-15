BECIL Recruitment 2022: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) is hiring candidates for Medical officer, Public Relation Officer, and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website, BECIL — becil.com. The online application will end on August 31, 2022. A total of 54 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The number of vacancies may increase or decrease as per requirements of the institution.Also Read - BSNL Karnataka Recruitment 2022: Apply For 100 Posts at mhrdnats.gov.in| Details Inside
Important Dates For BECIL Recruitment 2022
- Last Date to Apply: August 31, 2022
Vacancy Details BECIL Recruitment 2022
Name of the post and number of vacancies
- Medical Officer (Ayurveda): 06 posts
- Medical Officer (Ayurveda): 02 posts
- Senior Program Manager (Technical): 01 post
- Public Relation Officer (PRO): 01 post
- Junior Program Manager (Technical): 02 posts
- Program Manager (Administrative): 01 post
- Yoga Therapist: 02 post
- Staff Nurse: 12 posts
- Panchakarma Technician: 13 posts
- Audiologist: 01 post
- Ophthalmic Technician/ Optometrist: 01 post
- OT Technician (Ophthalmic): 01 post
- Assistant Library Officer: 01 post
- Panchkarma Attendant: 10 posts
Eligibility Criteria For BECIL Recruitment 2022
- Medical Officer (Ayurveda): MD Ayurveda in related subject.
- Medical Officer (Ayurveda): MD Ayurveda with one year OPD and clinical experience.
- Senior Program Manager (Technical): Any candidate with Graduate (AYUSH preferred) and Post-Graduation in MBA/MPH. Working experience of minimum 3 years. Good communication and competitive computer skills.
Selection Procedure For BECIL Recruitment 2022
Selection will be made as per the prescribed norms and requirements of the job. The application must be submitted ONLINE only for the above post.
Check Pay Scale For BECIL Recruitment 2022
- Medical Officer (Ayurveda): Rs.75,000
- Medical Officer (Ayurveda): Rs.75,000
- Senior Program Manager (Technical): Rs.75,000
- Public Relation Officer (PRO): Rs.70,000
- Junior Program Manager (Technical): Rs.50,000
- Program Manager (Administrative): Rs.50,000
- Yoga Therapist: Rs.50,000
- Staff Nurse: Rs.37,500
- Panchakarma Technician: Rs. 24,000
- Audiologist: Rs. 21,756
- Ophthalmic Technician/ Optometrist: Rs. 21,756
- OT Technician (Ophthalmic): Rs. 21,756
- Assistant Library Officer: Rs.30,000
- Panchkarma Attendant: Rs.16,000
Application Fee For BECIL Recruitment 2022
Category-wise registration & application processing is given below:
- General – Rs.750/- (Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)
- OBC – Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)
- SC/ST – Rs.450/-(Rs. 300/- extra for every additional post applied)
- Ex-Serviceman – Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)
- Women – Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)
- EWS/PH – Rs.450/-(Rs. 300/- extra for every additional post applied)
BECIL Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?
Candidates are required to apply online through the website becil.com only. No other means/mode of application will be accepted. Candidates must review their application forms carefully before final submission. BECIL will not accept any request for changes to be made in the information submitted by the candidates wrongfully.