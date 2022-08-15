BECIL Recruitment 2022: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) is hiring candidates for Medical officer, Public Relation Officer, and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website, BECIL — becil.com. The online application will end on August 31, 2022. A total of 54 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The number of vacancies may increase or decrease as per requirements of the institution.Also Read - BSNL Karnataka Recruitment 2022: Apply For 100 Posts at mhrdnats.gov.in| Details Inside

Important Dates For BECIL Recruitment 2022

Last Date to Apply: August 31, 2022

Vacancy Details BECIL Recruitment 2022

Name of the post and number of vacancies

Medical Officer (Ayurveda): 06 posts

Senior Program Manager (Technical): 01 post

Public Relation Officer (PRO): 01 post

Junior Program Manager (Technical): 02 posts

Program Manager (Administrative): 01 post

Yoga Therapist: 02 post

Staff Nurse: 12 posts

Panchakarma Technician: 13 posts

Audiologist: 01 post

Ophthalmic Technician/ Optometrist: 01 post

OT Technician (Ophthalmic): 01 post

Assistant Library Officer: 01 post

Panchkarma Attendant: 10 posts

Eligibility Criteria For BECIL Recruitment 2022

Medical Officer (Ayurveda): MD Ayurveda in related subject.

MD Ayurveda in related subject. Medical Officer (Ayurveda): MD Ayurveda with one year OPD and clinical experience.

MD Ayurveda with one year OPD and clinical experience. Senior Program Manager (Technical): Any candidate with Graduate (AYUSH preferred) and Post-Graduation in MBA/MPH. Working experience of minimum 3 years. Good communication and competitive computer skills.

Selection Procedure For BECIL Recruitment 2022

Selection will be made as per the prescribed norms and requirements of the job. The application must be submitted ONLINE only for the above post.

Check Pay Scale For BECIL Recruitment 2022

Medical Officer (Ayurveda): Rs.75,000

Senior Program Manager (Technical): Rs.75,000

Public Relation Officer (PRO): Rs.70,000

Junior Program Manager (Technical): Rs.50,000

Program Manager (Administrative): Rs.50,000

Yoga Therapist: Rs.50,000

Staff Nurse: Rs.37,500

Panchakarma Technician: Rs. 24,000

Audiologist: Rs. 21,756

Ophthalmic Technician/ Optometrist: Rs. 21,756

OT Technician (Ophthalmic): Rs. 21,756

Assistant Library Officer: Rs.30,000

Panchkarma Attendant: Rs.16,000

Application Fee For BECIL Recruitment 2022

Category-wise registration & application processing is given below:

General – Rs.750/- (Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)

OBC – Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)

SC/ST – Rs.450/-(Rs. 300/- extra for every additional post applied)

Ex-Serviceman – Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)

Women – Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)

EWS/PH – Rs.450/-(Rs. 300/- extra for every additional post applied)

BECIL Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

Candidates are required to apply online through the website becil.com only. No other means/mode of application will be accepted. Candidates must review their application forms carefully before final submission. BECIL will not accept any request for changes to be made in the information submitted by the candidates wrongfully.