BECIL Recruitment 2022: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, BECIL has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates to apply for Assistant Pharmacist, Radiotherapy Technician, and other posts. All interested applicants will have to appear for the walk-in-interview beginning from May 06, 2022. Applicants can check the official notification from the official website of BECIL at becil.com. Selection will be made as per the prescribed norms and requirements of the job. No TA/DA will be paid for attending the interaction/interview/ joining the duty on selection. Candidates are requested to fill the Registration Form (copy enclosed) and submit the same at the time of interaction/interview along with the necessary documents:

Important Dates

Interview Date For Assistant Pharmacist Posts: 06th May, 2022

Interview Date For Radiotherapy Technician Posts: 09th May, 2022

Interview Date For OT Technician Posts: 17th May, 2022

Interview Time

Interview Time For Assistant Pharmacist Posts: at 10:30 am

Interview Time For Radiotherapy Technician Posts: at 10:30 am

Interview Time For OT Technician Posts: at 02:00 pm

Interview Centre

Interview Venue For Assistant Pharmacist Posts: Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) Kolkata, Street No.299, DJ Block, Action Area-1, Newtown, Kolkata-700156.

Interview Venue For Radiotherapy Technician Posts: Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) Kolkata, Street No.299, DJ Block, Action Area-1, Newtown, Kolkata-700156.

Interview Venue For OT Technician Posts: Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) Kolkata, Street No.299, DJ Block, Action Area-1, Newtown, Kolkata-700156.

Vacancy Details

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies

Assistant Pharmacist: 01 post

Radiotherapy Technician: 04 posts

OT Technician: 02 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Assistant Pharmacist: Diploma in Pharmacy from a recognized Institution/Board. Should be registered pharmacist under Pharmacy Act 1948.

Diploma in Pharmacy from a recognized Institution/Board. Should be registered pharmacist under Pharmacy Act 1948. Radiotherapy Technician : B.Sc in Radiotherapy Technology (03 years course) or equivalent from a recognized University or Institute approved by AERB with 2 years experience in operating Radiotherapy Equipment in an establishment center.

: B.Sc in Radiotherapy Technology (03 years course) or equivalent from a recognized University or Institute approved by AERB with 2 years experience in operating Radiotherapy Equipment in an establishment center. OT Technician: Hr. Secondary, Intermediate with Science or Senior Secondary (10+2) with Science. B.Sc.(Theatre Technology) or equivalent including training in ICU, Manifold Room and CSSD from a recognized institution/university.

Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, selection process, and other details from the detailed notification shared below

Expected Monthly Remuneration