BECIL Recruitment 2023: Apply For Various Positions Till August 31 At becil.com

The candidates should have at least a class 12 passing certificate to apply. For some positions, the aspirants need to have additional degrees such as Mechanical Engineering or a Bachelor of Science.

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited has announced a total of 23 job openings for various positions such as technical assistant and lab technician. Candidates can apply on BECIL’s official website at becil.com. Applicants have been invited to fill the vacancies in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, West Bengal. The last date to apply for these positions is August 31. If selected, a candidate will be able to make up to Rs 50,000 per month. Talking about the breakup of the vacant positions, 7 jobs have opened for the post of Technical Assistant, 1 for Speech therapist, 3 for Operation Theater, 1 for Manager/Supervisor, 5 for Data Entry Operator, and 6 for Lab Technician.

What is the salary of various positions in BECIL Recruitment 2023

The salary of a Technical Assistant has been fixed at Rs 50,600, and at Rs 50,600 for the Speech Therapist. An OT Technician will make Rs 50,600 per month, while a Manager/Supervisor will earn up to Rs 52,300 every month. The remuneration for DEO and Lab Technician are Rs 28,600, and Rs 30,100 respectively.

What Is The Education Qualification Required For BECIL Recruitment 2023

A candidate should have at least passed the 12th standard to apply for the jobs offered by BECIL. In case of certain other positions, the aspirant will require additional degrees:

Technical Assistant/OT Technician – An aspirant should be a BSc degree holder in the OT technique, along with five years of experience in the field. On the other hand, those with class 12th certificates in the science stream can also apply. Those with a diploma course in OT technique and 8 years of experience in the field will also be found eligible for the post.

Speech therapist – Candidates must have a BSc degree in speech and hearing.

Manager/Supervisor/Gas Officer – A degree in mechanical engineering and a 5-year of experience in the field are a must to apply for the post. Additionally, candidates who have a diploma in mechanical engineering, along with 7 years of experience are also eligible.

Data Entry Operator – Only aspirants with a typing speed of 8000 key depressions per hour will be considered.

Lab Technician – Candidates should hold a diploma in medical lab technology.

