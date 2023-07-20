Home

Education

BECIL Recruitment 2023: Registration For Field Assistant Posts Ends Today At becil.com

BECIL Recruitment 2023: Registration For Field Assistant Posts Ends Today At becil.com

BECIL Recruitment 2023: The last day to apply for the post of Field Assistant is today. Candidates willing to register must submit their applications at the earliest on the official website becil.com.

The recruitment drive for Field Assistant posts ends today.

BECIL Recruitment 2023: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) will end the online registration process for recruitment to the post of Field Assistant (PM-UDAY Mitra) today, July 20. Candidates willing to register for the post can submit their applications on the official website of BECIL at becil.com as soon as possible. It is to be noted that local candidates and those already working in the same or similar department will be preferred for the post. After the registration process, shortlisted candidates will be called in for the skill test/interview as part of the selection process. Applicants are advised to provide relevant information regarding their educational qualifications and work experience in detail. The recruitment drive aims to recruit a total of 250 Field Assistants.

Trending Now

BECIL Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Applicants applying for the post of Field Assistant must be within 21 to 30 years.

You may like to read

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be a graduate in any disciple from any recognised university.

Apart from that, the other qualifications required to qualify for the post is-

The candidate must have computer knowledge.

He/she must have strong command over Hindi Language.

The applicants must be a resident of Delhi/NCR.

BECIL Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

General/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women applicants are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 885. It is important to note that the aspirant will have to pay a charge of Rs 590 for every additional post applied. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/EWS/PH category will have to pay a fee of Rs 531. For SC/ST/EWS/PH category candidates, Rs. 354 will be charged for every additional post applied.

Only online payment of registration fee is applicable. No other mode like demand drafts, cheques, money orders, banker’s cheque, postal stamps etc., will be accepted.

BECIL Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of BECIL at becil.com.

Step 2: Visit the ‘Careers’ section and then click on the online registration form.

Step 3: Read the terms and conditions carefully before applying.

Step 4: Register yourself and proceed with the application process as asked.

Step 5: Fill up the BECIL form with the relevant details.

Step 6: Pay the application fee, and submit your form.

For more related information, aspirants can visit the official website of BECIL. Applicants can mail the department in case of any query at sanyogita@becil.com or call 0120-4177860. For technical help, applicants can contact techquery11@gmail.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES