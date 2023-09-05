BEL India Recruitment 2023: Application Window Closes Today, Direct Link Inside

Home

Education

BEL India Recruitment 2023: Application Process For Engineering Assistant Trainees, Other Posts Ends Today At bel-india.in

BEL India Recruitment 2023: Application Process For Engineering Assistant Trainees, Other Posts Ends Today At bel-india.in

BEL India Recruitment 2023: General/EWS/ OBC category candidates can pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 250 plus 18 per cent GST and apply for the posts at bel-india.in.

BEL recruitment drive is conducted to fill a total of 63 vacancies in the department.

BEL India Recruitment 2023: The online application process for recruitment to the posts of Engineering Assistant Trainee, Technician ‘C’ and Junior Assistants will be concluded today, September 5 by the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) India. Candidates willing to register can visit the official website of BEL at bel-india.in and apply for the vacancies. Note that the BEL recruitment drive is conducted to fill a total of 63 vacancies in the department. Among the offered posts by the Bharat Electronics Limited, there are 16 seats reserved for the Engineering Assistant Trainee posts, while 44 seats are for the post of Technician ‘C’ and 3 seats for Junior Assistants.

Trending Now

BEL India Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates applying for the post should not be above the age of 28 years, as on September 1, 2023. However, for reserved category candidates, upper age relaxation is applicable.

You may like to read

Educational qualification:

Engineering Assistant Trainee: For the post of Engineering Assistant Trainee, candidates must have completed three years Diploma in Engineering in the related discipline/subject from a recognised university or institution.

Technician ‘C’: To be eligible for this post, candidates should have qualified SSLC+ITI in the relevant trade from a recognised university or institution. Moreover, they must possess one year apprenticeship training with National Apprenticeship Certificate in the relevant trade or SSLC+3 years National Apprenticeship Certificate Course in relevant Trade.

Junior Assistant: Candidates should have completed three years in B Com /BBM from any recognised university or institution.

Candidates can check the pay scale, tenure and other related information from the official BEL notification.

BEL India Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

General/Economically Weaker Section/ Other Backward Class category candidates need to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 250 plus 18 per cent GST. However, Scheduled caste, Schedules Tribe, Person with Benchmark Disabilities and Ex-serviceman category candidates are exempted from paying application fee.

BEL India Recruitment 2023: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Candidates are advised to visit the official website of BEL at bel-india.in

Step 2: Go to the ‘Careers’ tab and select Recruitment-Advertisements on the homepage

Step 3: Now, click on the notification Recruitment of Non-Executives for Bangalore Complex link available

Step 4: After this, select ‘To apply for the post click on the link’

Step 5: Once done, choose the post you want to apply for and fill out the form

Step 6: Upload all the essential documents as directed in the form and pay the prescribed application fee

Step 7: Then, submit and download the form for future reference

Direct link for BEL recruitment 2023

In case of any further related details or queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website of BEL at bel-india.in.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES