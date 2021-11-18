BEL Recruitment 2021: Bharat Electronics Limited(BEL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Senior Engineer and Deputy Manager on the official website bel-india.in. Candidates applying for the various post must note that the last date to apply is Dec 8, 2021.Also Read - Maharashtra SSC Exam 2022: Registration For Class 10 Begins From Today on mahahsscboard.in | Check Details Here

BEL Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Details Also Read - CEDMAP Recruitment 2021: Apply For 1141 Posts at mponline.gov.in | Check Direct Link HERE

A total of 12 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Also Read - Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021: Apply For Data Scientist, Data Engineer Posts Now on bankofbaroda.in | Details Here

Senior Engineer E-III: 10 Post

Deputy Manager E-IV: 2 Post

BEL Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Senior Engineer E-III: Full time B.E/B.Tech/M.E/M.Tech in Electronics/Electronics and Communication/Electronics & Telecommunication/ Telecommunication/ Communication/ Aerospace/ Aeronautical Engineering/Mechatronics/Computer Sc/Mechanical/Mechatronics.

Deputy Manager E-IV: Full time B.E/B.Tech/M.E/M.Tech in Electronics/ Electronics and Communication/ Electronics and Telecommunication/ Telecommunication/ Communication/ Aerospace/ Aeronautical Engg.

BEL Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

Candidates must note that they have to pay an amount of Rs. 750 towards application fee through SBI Collect (through online mode or through SBI Branch). SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempted to pay the application fees. Note, the application fee should be remitted through SBI Collect (through online mode or through the SBI branch).

BEL Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Interested candidates must have to appear for the written test. Qualifying students will then be called for an Interview. To check more about the education qualification, selection process, and other eligibility criteria, a detailed notification has been issued by Bharat Electronic Limited. Here is the direct click to check the detailed notification: Click Here