BEL Recruitment 2022: Bharat Electronics Limited, BEL is looking to fill Trainee Engineer and Project Engineer posts. The company has invited applications. The candidates who are interested and eligible for the post can apply online through the official site of BEL on bel-india.in. The candidates must note that the last date to apply for the posts is till September 23, 2022.

The BEL Recruitment drive will fill 100 posts. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned all the important details below:

Vacancy Details

Trainee Engineer: 40 Posts

Project Engineer: 60 Posts

Selection Process

Written Test will be conducted An Interview for those candidates who qualify in the written test will be held. The written test details will be e-mailed to the candidates/applicants to the mail id provided by the candidate. The written exam will be of 85 marks and interview of 15 marks.

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to General /OBC / EWS category and applying for the post of Trainee Engineer are required to pay Rs. 150 + 18% GST as an application fee. Candidates belonging to General /OBC / EWS category and applying for the post of Project Engineer are required to pay Rs. 400 + 18% GST as an application fee