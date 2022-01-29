BEML Recruitment 2022: Bharat Earth Movers Limited(BEML) has announced a recruitment notification to hire candidates for Group A posts. The online application process will end on February 09, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, 25 vacant posts will be filled. Interested candidates can apply for the post from the BEML’s official website on bemlindia.in.Also Read - NIFT Admit Card 2022 Released on niftadmissions.in; Direct Link to Download And Other Details Here

The last date to apply online: February 9, 2022.

Deputy General Manager: 5 Posts

Assistant General Manager: 6 Posts

Senior Manager: 5 Posts

Manager: 8 Posts

Assistant Manager: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Research & Development: First Class Degree in Engineering in Mechanical / Electrical/ Automobile/ Production from a recognized University /Institution. M.Tech qualification will be preferred.

Law is desirable.

How to Apply Online?

The candidates can access the online application form from the official website www.bemlindia.in. The online registration site would be available from 09.00 Hrs on 24.01.2022 to17.45 Hrs on 09.02.2022. For any queries on the matter, candidates can contact the Manager (HR), Recruitment Cell on phone no : 080 – 22963279 and mail Id recruitment@beml.co.in.

For more details on the BEML’s application process, eligibility and selection, check out the official notification shared below.

BEML Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification Here