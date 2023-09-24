Home

Education

Bengaluru Bandh: Will Schools, Colleges Be Closed on Sept 26? Here’s What We Know So Far

Bengaluru Bandh: Will Schools, Colleges Be Closed on Sept 26? Here’s What We Know So Far

Bengaluru Schools: A statewide bandh has been called in Bengaluru on September 26 to protest against the release of 5000 cusecs of Cauvery River water to its neighbouring state Tamil Nadu, for 15 days

Educational institutions in Kozhikode closed for 2 days following Nipah outbreak

Bengaluru Schools: A statewide bandh has been called in Bengaluru on September 26 to protest against the release of 5000 cusecs of Cauvery River water to its neighbouring state Tamil Nadu, for 15 days, effective from September 13. The strike call will likely result in disruptions in the operation of schools and colleges in Bengaluru:

Trending Now

Here’s what we know about the situation so far:

You may like to read

Farmers’ organizations and pro-Kannada groups have collectively called for a strike in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Their demand is that the state government refrain from releasing water to Tamil Nadu. To voice their concerns, a protest march has been scheduled for 11 AM on Tuesday, starting from Town Hall and concluding at Mysore Bank Circle. These organizations have also made an appeal to schools, colleges, shopkeepers, business owners, and transportation providers, urging them to join and support their call for a statewide shutdown. The shutdown may impact schools and colleges. However, there is currently no official confirmation regarding school or college closures. Students and parents are encouraged to stay in contact with their respective school departments and teachers to receive updates on potential closures. Students are advised to await the official announcement for further details.

The Cauvery row

On Sunday, a group of farmers in Tamil Nadu’s Trichy staged a protest in Cauvery River water over the ongoing dispute with Karnataka. The farmers were demanding the release of Cauvery waters to Tamil Nadu, news agency ANI reported.

Meanwhile, the farmers in Karnataka’s Mandya are protesting to stop water from being released from Karnataka dams to Tamil Nadu. Farmers across Karnataka have been protesting since the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) ordered the state to release 5000 cusecs of water to its neighbouring state Tamil Nadu, for 15 days, effective from September 13.

Farmers across Karnataka have been protesting since the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) ordered the state to release 5000 cusecs of water to its neighbouring state Tamil Nadu, for 15 days, effective from September 13. A bench of Justices BR Gavai, PS Narasimha and Prashant Kumar Mishra on Thursday while refusing to interfere in the Cauvery water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu said both CWMA and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) are regularly meeting and monitoring the water requirements every 15 days.

The court declined to entertain an application filed by the Tamil Nadu government to increase its current share of Cauvery water from 5,000 to 7,200 cusecs per day. Tamil Nadu has sought fresh directions for the release of Cauvery River water from Karnataka, claiming that the neighbouring State had changed its stand, and had released a reduced quantum of water as against what was agreed upon earlier.

(With ANI Inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES