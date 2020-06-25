Karnataka SSLC Exam 2020: Amid possibilities of the reimposition of a complete lockdown in Bengaluru as the number of cases surged in triple digits, nearly 8.5 lakh students in Karnataka arrived at over 3,000 exam centres for the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate examination or Karnataka SSLC exam 2020. Also Read - Lockdown in Bengaluru: Triple-Digit Surge in COVID-19 Cases in Bengaluru, 66 Hospitals Identified as Fever Clinics | Check List

At least 397 fresh positive cases and 14 more deaths were recorded in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the tally over 10,000-mark. Also Read - Bengaluru Under Complete Lockdown? Decision Soon, Number Of Containment Zones Rises to 501

A total of 27 SSLC exam centres have been relocated from a containment zone to a non-containment zone. At least 12 of these centres were in Bengaluru, which has 476 active containment zones at present, as per the city’s civic body. Also Read - Lockdown Extension News: These States Are Depending on Micro Lockdown Strategies | All You Need to Know

Notably, special buses have been arranged for students whose exam centres were located in containment zones. Students have been picked up from the old centres in the buses to take them to the new centre.

All the SSLC exam centres in Karnataka have been disinfected before the students arrived. Thermal screening is in place, masks have been to all students, teachers and staff present and their hands are being sanitised at least twice. Moreover, all the health officials are wearing PPE kits.

However, panic has been rising amid parents of students, especially those who are giving the exam in Bengaluru. BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar has urged citizens to keep their calm as the government is constantly monitering the situation.

“Dear citizens, there is no need to panic as the govt is constantly monitoring the situation & any plans to enforce a lockdown or seal down will be communicated officially. Please do not believe any news reports that are not issued officially. Request all not to spread rumours,” he said in a tweet.

Reports suggest that as many as 41 of the total 198 wards in Bengaluru may have to be sealed to contain the recent spike in cases. This will mean a partial lockdown in the city.

Notably, Karnataka was the first state in the country to come out with the concept of fever or flu clinics. These have been established as the first point of contact for persons suffering from coronavirus like symptoms- fever, cold, cough, sore throat, breathlessness etc.