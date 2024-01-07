Home

Bengaluru School Faces Rs 1 Lakh For Restricting Class 9 Students From Attending Classes

Karnataka High Court has fined Rs 1 lakh to a Bengaluru school for not allowing over 50 students to attend classes.

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru school faced a fine of Rs 1 lakh from the Karnataka High Court for restricting over 50 students from attending classes and for neglecting to provide an undertaking. Additionally, the court fined the school Rs 10,000 for “indulged in behaviour that goes against the ethos of the school.” During the hearing on Friday, Division Bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Krishan S Dixit said that the court was concerned that the school did not allow class nine students to attend classes rather than whether the institution’s demand was proper.

“In the present schooling pattern, ninth class is important as it is a year before Class 10, a major stage,” the Court said.

The Division Bench of the Karnataka HC was hearing a civil contempt of court which was filed by a parent of one of the students at the Brigade School, located in Brigade Gateway Enclave, Malleshwaram.

The father of a student filed a petition in the court on December 4 last year saying that the school issue notice on November 22 alleging that his daughter was indulging in behaviour that went against the ethos of the institution. The father further alleged that without concluding a probe, the school imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 and said that “failing which serious consequences follows.”

As per the petition, “the respondents are insisting the petitioner pay fine failing which the respondents will not allow the daughter to attend classes.”

In its interim order, the court on December 6, stayed the operation of the school’s notice and ordered the institution to allow the girl student to attend classes. But even after the single judge bench’s order, the school didn’t permit the girl student to attend the classes following which the parent on December 22 again approached the HC with the contempt petition.

The parent of the student informed the court that over 50 other students were also similarly not allowed to attend classes.

However, the counsel for the school submitted that the student was allowed to attend classes after the court order. He also submitted in the court that additional classes will be provided to the student.

Due to the uncertainty and the consequent disruption of students’ education, the Karnataka High Court decided to impose a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the school. The amount is to be paid to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund within two weeks.

