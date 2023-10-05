Home

Bengaluru School Timings: Will Karnataka Govt Revise School Hours in Silicon Valley to Alleviate Traffic Congestion? Latest Updates Here

The Department of School Education and Literacy is currently discussing the possibility of advancing school timings in Bangalore by 30 minutes to 1 hour.

Karnataka Bandh: Heavy rains also caused waterlogging at several interior roads in Bengaluru, causing massive jams in several parts of the city.

Bengaluru School Timings: The scheduled meeting for the revision of school timings in Bangalore, which was initially set for today, October 5, has been rescheduled to October 9, 2023. As per a Times Now report, the final decision regarding this matter is anticipated after the forthcoming meeting. The Karnataka government is planning to revise the school hours as a measure to alleviate traffic congestion in Bengaluru. The state’s education department, along with various stakeholders, will convene to discuss the implementation and other important details.

Bengaluru School Timing Likely to be Revised by 30 min to 1 hour?

The Department of School Education and Literacy is currently discussing the possibility of advancing school timings in Bangalore by 30 minutes to 1 hour. Presently, schools in Bangalore typically commence at approximately 8:30 AM. A final decision regarding the revised school timing will be made after Monday, October 9, 2023. The Karnataka Education Department will also convene a meeting involving the Association of Private Schools, the Association of School Vehicles, and parents to discuss this matter. In response to a recommendation from the Karnataka High Court, the state government is taking such measures to provide ease to the residents.

Bengaluru School Timing: Are Parents Happy About Revised School Timings?

Parents and school associations have voiced their concerns, expressing that altering school timings may have adverse effects on students. The decision to move school timings forward could potentially influence students’ mental well-being and various other aspects of their education. Taking to X( formally Twitter), a social media user wrote,” The timings should be postponed instead. Schools should ideally start by 9 or 9:30. Workers will be in office by then so the roads should technically be free for school buses. In addition, schoolkids should be encouraged to use the metro if possible.”

The timings should be postponed instead. Schools should ideally start by 9 or 9:30. Workers will be in office by then so the roads should technically be free for school buses. In addition, schoolkids should be encouraged to use the metro if possible. — Wilhelm Tell DCCXLVI (@four_tildes) October 4, 2023

Echoing a similar concern, another user wrote,”Already schools in Bengaluru starts as early as 8 am to 8.30 am. Any further changes will affect both children and parents. Now, we are waking up at 5 am to pack boxes for them by 7 am. If any changes, then we will have to wake up by 4 am. That’s too much.”

Karnataka HC Suggests Altering School and Office Timings to Prevent Traffic Congestions

Hearing a public interest litigation on the deteriorating traffic situation in Bengaluru city, the High Court of Karnataka in September suggested that the State Government consider the possibility of revising timings of educational institutions and various industries and corporate businesses. As per a PTI report, the HC bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit said the Secretary of Industries and Labour should call a meeting of the representatives of industries, factories, the Chamber of Commerce and others and seek their opinion on revising the timings in factories, commercial enterprises and other workplaces.

Similarly, “The State Government through Secretary of School Education and Higher Education may call a meeting of the stakeholders and may take up the issue of revisiting the school timings, so as to ease the traffic and at the same time consider the aspect of security and safety of the children,” the HC said, PTI reported. The PIL filed by Samarpana Trust in 2020, had sought implementation of a 2014 direction of the Supreme Court to avoid traffic congestions in cities. The PIL had specifically sought for scientific traffic management between Mekhri Circle and BDA head office here.

(With Inputs From PTI)

