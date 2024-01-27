Home

Education

Bengaluru Urban Has Maximum Colleges, Followed by Jaipur: AISHE Report 2021-22 | Check Top 10 List Here

Bengaluru Urban Has Maximum Colleges, Followed by Jaipur: AISHE Report 2021-22 | Check Top 10 List Here

Bengaluru Urban district has the maximum colleges followed by Jaipur, according to the government's All India Survey for Higher Education 2021-22. On Thursday, the Ministry of Education, Department of

Bengaluru Urban district has the maximum colleges followed by Jaipur, according to the government’s All India Survey for Higher Education 2021-22. On Thursday, the Ministry of Education, Department of Higher Education, New Delhi released the AISHE Report 2021-2022. The All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) is the main source of comprehensive statistics on the Higher Education scenario in the country. It is a mammoth exercise in which data on various aspects are elicited from the Higher Education Institutions of the country in online mode.

Trending Now

According to the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) Report 2021-2022, Bengaluru Urban district has maximum colleges (1106) followed by the Jaipur (703), Hyderabad (491), Pune (475), Prayagraj (398), Rangareddi (349), Bhopal (344), Ghazipur (333), Sikar (330) and Nagpur (326). At all India level, 137 districts have colleges in the range of 100-299 and 10 districts are having the number of colleges between the range of 300-999.

You may like to read

“College Density i.e., the number of colleges per lakh eligible population (population in the age-group 18-23 years) at All India Level is 30. The States/UTs, Karnataka (66), Telangana (52), Andhra Pradesh (49), Himachal Pradesh (47), Puducherry (53) and Kerala (46) are the States/UTs which are having high number of colleges per lakh population. Table 4 in Appendix A gives the college density for all States/UTs,” reads the AISHE Report 2021-2022.

States with highest number of colleges:

Uttar Pradesh has maximum number of colleges (8375), followed by Maharashtra (4692), Karnataka (4430), Rajasthan (3934), Tamil Nadu (2829), Madhya Pradesh (2742), Andhra Pradesh (2602), Gujarat (2395), Telangana (2083) and West Bengal

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.