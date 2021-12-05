BFUHS Recruitment 2021: The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has invited applications from candidates to apply for over 1000 paramedical posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the various paramedical posts through the official website of BFUHS on bfuhs.ac.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till December 10, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up to 1068 posts.Also Read - IGNOU Recruitment: 45 Vacancies Announced For Director, Faculty Posts on ignou.ac.in

Starting Date of Online Application: 01 December 2021.

Last Date of Online Application: 10 December 2021.

Name of the post and number of vacancies

Staff Nurse: 922

Diet Supervisor: 1

Hostel Assistant (Male): 8

Hostel Assistant (Female): 12

Lab Attendant: 28

Assistant Librarian: 9

Health Visitor: 2

Anaesthesia Technician: 2

Occupational Therapist: 2

Physiotherapist: 2

Radio Therapy Technician: 2

ECG Technician: 5

MGPS Technician: 6

Pharmacist: 23

Medical Laboratory Technician Gr 2: 16

Radiographer: 4

OT Assistant: 24

Eligibility Criteria

Staff Nurse : A candidate should have passed the Sr Secondary Part 2 Exam or its equivalent from its recognized university or institution. The candidate should also possess a Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery from a recognized university or institution. The candidates should be registered with Punjab Nursing Registration Council, established under the Punjab Nurses Registration Act, 1932.

A candidate should have passed the Sr Secondary Part 2 Exam with Science or its equivalent from a recognized university or institution. The candidate should have a Certificate or Diploma in Dietics from a recognized university or institution. Hostel Assistant: A candidate should have completed Graduation in Home Science or Hotel Management and should have 1-year experience in housekeeping.

To know more about the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age limit, candidates are advised to check the detailed notification released by the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences.

Click HERE: Detailed notification released by the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences.

How to Apply

Interested Candidates can apply online on or before December 10, 2021. Candidates can save, download, and take a printout of the submitted online application form for future reference.

Click HERE: BFUHS Online Application Form