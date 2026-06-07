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Bhadohi Traffic Diversion from June 8: Heavy vehicles to be diverted for three days due to UP police constable recruitment exam; check routes

Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Examination, Bhadohi police has released an important traffic advisory.

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Updated: June 7, 2026, 1:36 PM IST
Bhadohi Traffic Diversion from June 8: Heavy vehicles to be diverted for three days due to UP police constable recruitment exam; check routes
Bhadohi Traffic Diversion from June 8: Heavy vehicles to be diverted for three days due to UP police constable recruitment exam; check routes( (File photo/IANS)

Traffic Alert: In view of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Examination, Bhadohi police has released an important traffic advisory. Publishing a new traffic advisory on the social media platform X, Bhadohi police stated that heavy vehicles (trucks, dumpers, HYVA, trailers, etc.) will be route diverted for three days from 05:00 AM to 10:00 PM from June 8 to June 10, 2026.

Why has a traffic diversion been imposed in Bhadohi from June 8 to 10?

“To ensure smooth and hassle-free traffic arrangements in view of the crowd of examinees during the examination, cooperation from the general public is expected,” reads the post.

Read more: Delhi traffic alert: DTC diverts 38 bus routes in Nawada area for 45 days; Check affected routes, key guidelines for commuters

Also Read: Delhi Traffic diversion till June 30: Traffic to remain affected on these routes; Check advisory, key guidelines for commuters

Diversion Plan

  • According to the traffic advisory, the entry of heavy vehicles heading towards Mirzapur from Aurai Chauraha under Aurai Police Station will be prohibited during the aforementioned period
  • Entry of heavy vehicles heading towards Mirzapur from Mirzapur Road Tiraha under Gopiganj Police Station will be prohibited during the aforementioned period
  • Other vehicles (such as- Roadways buses, passenger vehicles/buses, ambulances, fire services, supply vehicles for essential items (milk, bread) etc.) will remain exempt from the above diversion.

The above diversion will not apply to the following vehicles:

  • Roadways buses
  • Passenger vehicles/buses
  • Ambulances
  • Fire service vehicles
  • Essential supply vehicles (milk, bread, etc.)

Public Advisory

  • Follow traffic rules.
  • Drive safely.
  • Cooperate with traffic authorities during the examination period.

Also Read: Delhi Traffic Advisory: Najafgarh–Uttam Nagar Main Road from Dwarka Mod towards Uttam Nagar to remain closed for 45 days; Check diversion points, key instructions

It is to be noted that the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment written examination will be conducted over three days, i.e., June 8, June 9, and June 10, 2026. The examination will be held in two shifts.

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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