Bhadohi Traffic Diversion from June 8: Heavy vehicles to be diverted for three days due to UP police constable recruitment exam; check routes

Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Examination, Bhadohi police has released an important traffic advisory.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/education/bhadohi-traffic-diversion-from-june-8-heavy-vehicles-to-be-diverted-for-three-days-due-to-up-police-constable-recruitment-exam-check-routes-advisory-mirzapur-8439064/ Copy

Bhadohi Traffic Diversion from June 8: Heavy vehicles to be diverted for three days due to UP police constable recruitment exam; check routes( (File photo/IANS)

Traffic Alert: In view of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Examination, Bhadohi police has released an important traffic advisory. Publishing a new traffic advisory on the social media platform X, Bhadohi police stated that heavy vehicles (trucks, dumpers, HYVA, trailers, etc.) will be route diverted for three days from 05:00 AM to 10:00 PM from June 8 to June 10, 2026.

Why has a traffic diversion been imposed in Bhadohi from June 8 to 10?

“To ensure smooth and hassle-free traffic arrangements in view of the crowd of examinees during the examination, cooperation from the general public is expected,” reads the post.

Also Read: Delhi Traffic diversion till June 30: Traffic to remain affected on these routes; Check advisory, key guidelines for commuters

Diversion Plan

According to the traffic advisory, the entry of heavy vehicles heading towards Mirzapur from Aurai Chauraha under Aurai Police Station will be prohibited during the aforementioned period

Entry of heavy vehicles heading towards Mirzapur from Mirzapur Road Tiraha under Gopiganj Police Station will be prohibited during the aforementioned period

Other vehicles (such as- Roadways buses, passenger vehicles/buses, ambulances, fire services, supply vehicles for essential items (milk, bread) etc.) will remain exempt from the above diversion.

आवश्यक सूचना

सर्वसाधारण को सूचित किया जाता है कि आगामी उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस आरक्षी भर्ती परीक्षा के दृष्टिगत *दिनांक 08.06.2026 से 10.06.2026 तक 03 दिवस प्रात: 05:00 बजे से रात्रि 10:00 बजे तक भारी वाहनों (ट्रक, डम्पर, हाईवा , ट्रेलर इत्यादि) का रूट डायवर्ट रहेगा।* परीक्षा में… pic.twitter.com/LbtkUDHLCl — BHADOHI POLICE (@bhadohipolice) June 6, 2026

The above diversion will not apply to the following vehicles:

Roadways buses

Passenger vehicles/buses

Ambulances

Fire service vehicles

Essential supply vehicles (milk, bread, etc.)

Public Advisory

Follow traffic rules.

Drive safely.

Cooperate with traffic authorities during the examination period.

Also Read: Delhi Traffic Advisory: Najafgarh–Uttam Nagar Main Road from Dwarka Mod towards Uttam Nagar to remain closed for 45 days; Check diversion points, key instructions

It is to be noted that the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment written examination will be conducted over three days, i.e., June 8, June 9, and June 10, 2026. The examination will be held in two shifts.