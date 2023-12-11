Home

Education

‘Bhai Loan Lena Parega,’ School Charges Rs 8,400 As ‘Parent Orientation’ Fees For KG Students

‘Bhai Loan Lena Parega,’ School Charges Rs 8,400 As ‘Parent Orientation’ Fees For KG Students

Akhir Padhega India Tabhi Toh Badhega India - the vision for having a better education system seems to be dwindling. Recently, a school's fee schedule for the upcoming academic year has unexpectedly g

The Unaided Private Schools Association, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday announced there will be up to 11.69% fee hike in the academic session 2023-24. (Representative image)

Akhir Padhega India Tabhi Toh Badhega India – the vision for having a better education system seems to be dwindling. Recently, a school’s fee schedule for the upcoming academic year has unexpectedly gained widespread attention after a photograph of it went viral on X, formally Twitter. The fee structure, attributed to an unnamed school serving nursery and Junior KG students for the academic year 2024-25, has sparked a fervent online discussion due to an uncommon charge labeled as ‘Parent Orientation Charges’ amounting to Rs 8,400.

Trending Now

The circulated image on social media platform X details the comprehensive breakdown of fees, revealing that parents are required to make a lump sum payment totaling Rs 1,51,656 during admission. Amidst various fees such as admission fees, caution money, annual charges, and development fees, the ‘Parent Orientation Charges’ stand out as a singular payment. Taking to X, a Twitter user posted, “Now I understand why my father sent me to a government school 😭.”

You may like to read

अब समझ आ रहा है, पिता जी ने मुझे सरकारी स्कूल में क्यों पढ़ाया था 😭 pic.twitter.com/fkyPlDT6WP — Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) December 7, 2023

Seeing the remarkably high orientation fee, netizens started sharing their astonishment and amusement. One user humorously remarked, “In today’s time, children will have to start studying in government schools only the fees of private schools will be taken only from the entire salary.” Another user drew a comparison to their engineering college fees, emphasizing the staggering difference in charges for students in kindergarten.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.