Odisha Civil Services 2019 Main Exam: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has postponed the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) 2019 General Studies Paper I & II main exam to 2nd January, 2021 in the wake of the Bharat Bandh call on Tuesday by farmers protesting against the contentious agricultural laws.

The exam for General Studies Paper I & II was scheduled to be held tomorrow. The preliminary exam was held on March 15.

"In view of nationwide strike 'Bharat Bandh' called on 08.12.2020 and taking into cognizance of the difficulties to be faced by the candidates in approaching the Examination Centres, the OCS-2019 Main Examination (GS I & GS II) scheduled to be held on the aforesaid date is hereby postponed and the same examination will be conducted on 02.01.2021, at the same venue and same time. No separate admission certificate would be issued for the above rescheduling," an official notification read.

No changes have been made to the venue and exam timing. The same admit card will be applicable for the exam next month, authorities announced on the official website opsc.gov.in.

OPSC had released the Odisha Civil Services notification on November 4th and the application was processed from November 13th, 2019 to December 10th, 2019.