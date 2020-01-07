Bharat Bandh on January 8: In the wake of nationwide strike on Wednesday, a number of entrance examinations including JEE Main 2020, UPTET 2019, ICAR NET 2020 and others are likely to be affected. If reports are to be believed, several schools across different parts of the country are also expected to remain shut. However, no official confirmation regarding the postponement of exams or the closure of educational institutes has been made yet.

To protest against anti-labour policies” of the Narendra Modi-led government, 10 Central Trade Unions have called a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Wednesday. The nationwide strike is expected to impact the states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and West Bengal as well as Kerala.

Schedule of ICAR-National Eligibility Test (NET)-2019, JEE 2020 and UPTET 2019

The Indian Council of Agriculture Research has not made any changes in date and time of the ICAR NET 2020 Exam. The ICAR NET-2019 exam will be held on 8th to 10th January, 2020 as per original schedule.

“Only in case of any unforeseen situation on 8th January, 2020 the exam scheduled for 8th January, 2020 will be held on 11th January, 2020. Examination Venue, Slot and Timing of the exam will remain unchanged”, the official notification said.

Similarly, no changes have been made for JEE 2020 and UPTET 2019 examinations. The examinations are expected to be conducted as per the schedule.