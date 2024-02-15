Home

Bharat Bandh Tomorrow: Are Schools And Colleges Closed on Feb 16 Due to Nationwide Strike? Read Here

Bharat Bandh Tomorrow: Are Schools And Colleges Closed on Feb 16 Due to Nationwide Strike? Read Here

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) along with central trade unions have collectively called for a nationwide strike labelled 'Bharat Bandh,' scheduled on February 16, 2024.

Bharat Bandh: Amid the ongoing protest by farmers and demands for the implementation of minimum support price (MSP) laws and other agricultural reforms, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) along with central trade unions have collectively called for a nationwide strike labelled ‘Bharat Bandh,’ scheduled on Friday, February 16, 2024. As per the protesting farmers, the Center promised them better crop prices, after which they ended the 2021 protest. They are demanding to enact a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP) for all crops, in line with the Swaminathan Commission report. They are also demanding a complete debt waiver and a scheme to provide pensions to farmers and farm labourers.

Referred as Gramin or Grameen Bharat Bandh, the strike is scheduled to start from 6:00 AM to 4:00 PM as the farmers will join in massive chakka jam on major roads across the country from 12:00 noon to 4:00 PM. The strike is likely to disrupt roads and transportation, possibly leading to traffic jams. As of now, school holidays have not been announced. Despite the ongoing CBSE board exams, it’s a long shot that schools will be shut. However, students and parents should keep in touch with the relevant authorities for any new information or concerns. Read this article to know whether schools and colleges are closed on February 16 due to a nationwide strike.

Bharat Bandh Tomorrow: Will CBE Board Exams Get Affected Due to Nationwide Strike?

Earlier today, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) started the Class 10th and Class 12th board examinations for the academic year 2023-24. Speaking of the CBSE Secondary School Examination(Class 10th) datesheet, the CBSE will conduct the Security, Automotive, Introduction to Fin.Markets, Introduction to Tourism, Beauty & Wellness, Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking & Insurance, Marketing & Sales, Apparel, Multi-Media, Physical Activity Trainer, Data Science, Electronics & Hardware, Desing Thinking & Innovation on February 16 from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

Meanwhile, speaking of the CBSE Senior School Certificate Examination 2024(Class 12th) datesheet, the board will hold the Biotechnology Knowledge Tradition & Practices Of India Electronics Technology Shorthand (English), Shorthand (Hindi), Food Nutrition & Dietetics, Library & Information Science, Banking, Early Childhood Care & Education on February 16, 2024. The examination will be held between 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. The students might face difficulties while going to the CBSE exam centre. Meanwhile, with board exams beginning on Thursday(Feb 15), the authorities have advised students in Delhi to leave for their centres early as traffic movement will remain hit in several areas, particularly in the city’s border areas, due to restrictions in view of the farmers’ protest.

“Because of the current situation in Delhi, it is expected that there will be traffic issues which might cause a delay in reaching the examination centre. Hence, all the students are advised to leave their homes early so that they can reach well on time as per instructions issued by the CBSE. It is advisable to use Metro services to reach the examination centres which are playing smoothly,” CBSE in an official notification said. “Request is also made to all students of CBSE across India and in other countries to plan their journey to reach the examination centre on or before 10.00 am (IST) looking into local conditions, traffic, weather conditions, distance etc. as students will be allowed to enter only up to 10.00 am. No student will be allowed thereafter,” reads the official notification. More than 39 lakh students will appear in the exams this year from India and 26 other countries. In Delhi, more than 5.8 lakh students will take the exams at 877 centres.

Based on the latest developments, states have not declared any plans to close schools. In fact, boards such as CBSE and ICSE have already commenced their annual examinations. Therefore, it seems unlikely that schools will be closed amidst ongoing board exams. If there are any uncertainties or questions, it’s advisable to reach out to school authorities for clarification. Meanwhile, till now Central universities or colleges have not released any statement regarding the suspension of the physical classes nor the closure of the educational institutions.

The farmers have also urged to scrap the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 and are demanding to reintroduce the Land Acquisition Act of 2013, ensuring consent from farmers and compensation at 4 times the collector rate.

Further, they are demanding to punish those involved in the Lakhimpur Kheri killings. An appeal to provide 200 days of employment per year and a daily wage of Rs 700 under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 (MGNREGA), linking it with farming, has also been made by the farmers. Also, they have demanded compensation to the families of farmers who died during the protests in 2021 and a job for any family member.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.