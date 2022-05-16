Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) Recruitment 2022: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the various posts including that of Project Diploma Assistant (Electrical), Project Assistant (HR), and others. Applicants can apply till June 04, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of BDL at bdl-india.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 80 vacant posts will be filled. Candidates can check eligibility, qualification, age limit, selection criteria, and other details below.Also Read - WBJEE 2022 Results To Be Declared Soon; Know How to Download at wbjeeb.nic.in
Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
Place of posting: Kanchanbagh Unit, Hyderabad
- Project Diploma Assistant (Electrical): 2 posts
- Project Diploma Assistant (Tool Design): 2 posts
- Project Assistant (HR): 1 post
- Project Assistant (Finance): 2 posts
- Project Assistant (Store Keeper): 2 posts
Place of posting: Corporate Office, Hyderabad
- Project Assistant (HR): 2 posts
- Project Assistant (Finance): 1 post
Place of posting: Bhanur Unit, Sangareddy Dist, Telangana
- Project Diploma Assistant (Electronics): 6 posts
- Project Assistant (HR): 1 post
- Project Assistant (Finance): 1 post
- Project Assistant (Store Keeper): 3 posts
Place of posting: Visakhapatnam Unit, Andhra Pradesh
- Project Diploma Assistant (Mechanical): 5 posts
- Project Diploma Assistant (Electronics): 4 posts
- Project Diploma Assistant (Computers): 2 posts
- Project Diploma Assistant (Tool Design): 2 posts
Place of posting: Kanchanbagh Unit, Hyderabad
- Project Trade Assistant (Electronic Mech.): 4 posts
- Project Trade Assistant (Painter): 1 post
- Project Trade Assistant (Welder): 1 post
- Project Trade Assistant (Plumber): 2 posts
- Project Assistant (Stenographer): 5 posts
Place of posting: Liaison Office, New Delhi
- Project Assistant (Stenographer): 1 post
Place of posting: Corporate Office, Hyderabad
- Project Assistant (Stenographer): 6 posts
Place of posting: Bhanur Unit, Sangareddy Dist, Telangana
- Project Trade Assistant(Electronic Mech.): 7 posts
- Project Assistant (Stenographer): 2 posts
Place of posting: Visakhapatnam Unit, Andhra Pradesh
- Project Trade Assistant (Fitter): 7 posts
- Project Trade Assistant (Electronic Mech.): 2 posts
- Project Trade Assistant (Electrician): 4 posts
- Project Assistant (Stenographer): 2 posts
Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
- Project Diploma Assistant(Mechanical): 3 years Diploma or equivalent course in relevant discipline (Mechanical) recognized by the State/ Central government.
- Project Diploma Assistant (Electronics): 3 years Diploma or equivalent course in relevant discipline (Electronics) recognized by the State/ Central government.
- Project Assistant (Store Keeper): SSC with experience in store-keeping. Earmarked for Ex-servicemen only.
For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official notification shared below: Also Read - Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2022: Apply For 34 Posts at mha.gov.in| Check Salary, Other Details
Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before June 04, 2022, through the official website —bdl-india.in. Also Read - LBSNAA Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 40,000 Per Month; Apply For Teaching Associates Posts at lbsnaa.gov.in