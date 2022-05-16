Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) Recruitment 2022: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the various posts including that of Project Diploma Assistant (Electrical), Project Assistant (HR), and others. Applicants can apply till June 04, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of BDL at bdl-india.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 80 vacant posts will be filled. Candidates can check eligibility, qualification, age limit, selection criteria, and other details below.Also Read - WBJEE 2022 Results To Be Declared Soon; Know How to Download at wbjeeb.nic.in

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Place of posting: Kanchanbagh Unit, Hyderabad

Project Diploma Assistant (Electrical): 2 posts

Project Diploma Assistant (Tool Design): 2 posts

Project Assistant (HR): 1 post

Project Assistant (Finance): 2 posts

Project Assistant (Store Keeper): 2 posts

Place of posting: Corporate Office, Hyderabad

Project Assistant (HR): 2 posts

Project Assistant (Finance): 1 post

Place of posting: Bhanur Unit, Sangareddy Dist, Telangana

Project Diploma Assistant (Electronics): 6 posts

Project Assistant (HR): 1 post

Project Assistant (Finance): 1 post

Project Assistant (Store Keeper): 3 posts

Place of posting: Visakhapatnam Unit, Andhra Pradesh

Project Diploma Assistant (Mechanical): 5 posts

Project Diploma Assistant (Electronics): 4 posts

Project Diploma Assistant (Computers): 2 posts

Project Diploma Assistant (Tool Design): 2 posts

Place of posting: Kanchanbagh Unit, Hyderabad

Project Trade Assistant (Electronic Mech.): 4 posts

Project Trade Assistant (Painter): 1 post

Project Trade Assistant (Welder): 1 post

Project Trade Assistant (Plumber): 2 posts

Project Assistant (Stenographer): 5 posts

Place of posting: Liaison Office, New Delhi

Project Assistant (Stenographer): 1 post

Place of posting: Corporate Office, Hyderabad

Project Assistant (Stenographer): 6 posts

Place of posting: Bhanur Unit, Sangareddy Dist, Telangana

Project Trade Assistant(Electronic Mech.): 7 posts

Project Assistant (Stenographer): 2 posts

Place of posting: Visakhapatnam Unit, Andhra Pradesh

Project Trade Assistant (Fitter): 7 posts

Project Trade Assistant (Electronic Mech.): 2 posts

Project Trade Assistant (Electrician): 4 posts

Project Assistant (Stenographer): 2 posts

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Project Diploma Assistant(Mechanical): 3 years Diploma or equivalent course in relevant discipline (Mechanical) recognized by the State/ Central government.

3 years Diploma or equivalent course in relevant discipline (Mechanical) recognized by the State/ Central government. Project Diploma Assistant (Electronics) : 3 years Diploma or equivalent course in relevant discipline (Electronics) recognized by the State/ Central government.

: 3 years Diploma or equivalent course in relevant discipline (Electronics) recognized by the State/ Central government. Project Assistant (Store Keeper): SSC with experience in store-keeping. Earmarked for Ex-servicemen only.

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official notification shared below:

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before June 04, 2022, through the official website —bdl-india.in.