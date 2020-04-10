New Delhi: To help improve the online education system and welcome ideas for it, The Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal launched a week long ‘Bharat Padhe Online’ campaign. Also Read - HRD Minister Asks IITs to Hold Placement Drives For Students Affected by Cancelled Job Offers

The campaign aims to invite all the best brains in the country to share suggestions and solutions directly with HRD Ministry to overcome constraints of online education. Also Read - Plan Ready For Conducting Pending Exams, Evaluation Once Lockdown is Lifted: HRD Minister

Speaking on the launch occasion, Union Minister said that ideas can be shared on bharatpadheonline.mhrd@gmail.com and on Twitter by using #BharatPadheOnline till 16th April 2020. Also Read - ‘Promote All Students of Class 1-8 to Next Class,' HRD Minister Directs CBSE

Send your response NOW! pic.twitter.com/vIOFcv1Tjm — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 10, 2020

Read below for more info. pic.twitter.com/IehABTmIH7 — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 10, 2020

He further said that the educators across the country can also come forward to contribute with their expertise and experience in the field of education.

“A conversation can be initiated with them, asking them that what do they think an ideal online education ecosystem should look like. What are the limitations of the current online education scenario of India? What challenges they face in traditional classrooms that can be addressed through online education,” he said.

Pokhriyal also urged everyone to participate in the initiative to intensify online education in India.

Due to the ongoing lockdown, all schools, colleges and all academic institutions have been closed and several schools have now started taking classes online so that the studies doesn’t suffer.