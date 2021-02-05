BHEL Recruitment 2021: The Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL) has invited applications for 300 ITI Trade Apprentice posts on its official website bpl.bhel.com. The application process has begun and will continue till February 22. Also Read - Harassed by Colleagues, 33-Year-Old BHEL Woman Officer Commits Suicide

Here's how you can apply for BHEL Apprentice Recruitment 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website at bpl.bhel.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘Jobs & Career’

Step 3: Under the current openings tab, click on ‘ITI Trade Apprenticeship 2021-22’

Step 4: Fill the application form

Step 5: Upload all the documents as asked. Now, click on submit

Step 6: Your application form will be submitted.

Alternatively, students can also click on this link to apply for BHEL Recruitment 2021

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 300

Name of the post:

ITI Apprentice

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Educational qualification

A candidate should have a class 10th passed certificate from a recognised board. They must also have an ITI certificate in the concerned subject from a recognised university/institute.

BHEL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Age limit

General: 14-27 years of age

Reserved categories: Age relaxations as per government norms