BHEL Recruitment 2021: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Engineer(FTA-Civil) and Supervisor(FTA-Civil) on its official website. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website of BHEL, @careers.bhel.in. The submission of applications will be online only through official website https://pswr.bhel.com or https://careers.bhel.in.

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

The application form submission started on November 24, 2021.

The online form submission ends on December 7, 2021.

The last date for receipt of filled-in and signed application form at BHEL – PSWR, Nagpur- 10 December 2021.

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Engineer (FTA-Civil): 08

Supervisor (FTA-Civil): 08

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Salary

Engineer (FTA-Civil): Rs. 71, 040

Supervisor (FTA-Civil): Rs. 39, 670

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD categories must pay a sum of Rs 200 as an application fee.

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Education Qualification

Engineer(FTA-Civil): Full-Time Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Technology in Civil Engineering or 5 Year Integrated Master’s degree or Dual Degree Programme in Engineering / Technology in Civil Engineering from recognised Indian University/Institute with minimum 60% marks in aggregate for General / OBC/EWS and50% marks in aggregate for SC/ST candidates.

Supervisor (FTA-Civil): Full-Time Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognised Indian University / Institute with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate for General / OBC/ EWS and 50% marks in aggregate for SC/ST candidates.

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Candidates appearing for the recruitment drive must note that the upper age limit is 40 years as of November 1, 2021. However, the age limit is relaxable for certain reserved categories. To know more about the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details, candidates must go through the detailed notification issued by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). Click Here

BHEL Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Note, eligible candidates can apply online on the official website https://pswr.bhel.com or https://careers.bhel.in. Candidates must send the applications to “Sr. Deputy General Manager (HR) BHEL, Power Sector Western Region, Shree Mohini Comples, 345 Kingsway, Nagpur – 440001” on or before December 10, 2021.