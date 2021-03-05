BHEL Recruitment 2021: The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has invited applications for recruitment to the various posts of Apprentice. Eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before March 6, 2021. Also Read - BHEL bags orders worth Rs 2,900 cr from NTPC for supply of emission control equipments

As per updates from the BHEL, nearly 60 vacancies of Technician Apprentice will be recruited through this selection process. The candidates who are just 12th pass can apply for these vacancies. Candidates must note that the applications will be submitted through email or by post. However, before apply for any post, you need to check the eligibility, qualification, stipend and other details about the recruitment. Also Read - Chouhan hits back at Rahul's 'Made in Chitrakoot' remark

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Important dates Also Read - NHRC sends notice to BHEL over medical negligence

Last date for submission of application: March 6, 2021

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Technician Apprentice – 60 Posts

Mechanical: 35 Posts

EEE: 6 Posts

ECE: 5 Posts

Civil: 10 Posts

Computer Engineering: 4 Posts

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who have passed 10+2 can apply for this above recruitment.

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Stipend

Candidates will get Rs 8000/- as a stipend.

How to apply for BHEL Recruitment 2021

Eligible candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the email-dks@bhel.in The DY Manager, HRDC, BHEL, Ranipet PO & DT Pincode 632406 on or before 6 March 2021.