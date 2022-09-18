BHEL Recruitment 2022: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the Engineer/Executive Trainee posts. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of BHEL at bhel.com. The last date to submit the application form is October 4. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 150 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.Also Read - Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 Likely Today for Grade 3, 4 Posts; Check Scores at sebaonline.org

Opening of Online submission of application: 13 September, 2022 at 10:00 AM

Closing of Online submission of application: 4th October, 2022 at 05:00 PM

Date of Examination*31st October, 2022, 1st & 2nd November, 2022 (Exact date shall be intimated at the time of issue of Admit Cards)

BHEL Vacancy Details

Position: Engineer Trainee (Civil or Mechanical or IT or Electrical or Chemical or Metallurgy) & Executive Trainee (Finance) & Executive Trainee (HR) Also Read - IDBI Recruitment 2022: Apply For Deputy CTO, Other Posts at idbibank.in. Check Details Here

Check discipline and number of posts

Civil Engg: 40* posts

Mechanical Engg: 30 posts

IT/ Comp. Sc Engg: 20 posts

Electrical Engg: 15 posts

Chemical Engg: 10 posts

Metallurgy Engg: 05 posts

Finance: 20 posts

HR: 10 posts

Direct Link: Download BHEL Recruitment Notification 2022

BHEL Eligibility Criteria

Engineer Trainee in (Civil/ Mechanical/ IT Electrical/ Chemical/ Metallurgy): Full-Time Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering /Technology or Five year integrated Master’s degree or Dual Degree programme in Engineering or Technology in the disciplines of Civil or Mechanical or IT or Electrical or Chemical or Metallurgy Engineering from a recognized Indian University/ Institute.*

Full-Time Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering /Technology or Five year integrated Master’s degree or Dual Degree programme in Engineering or Technology in the disciplines of Civil or Mechanical or IT or Electrical or Chemical or Metallurgy Engineering from a recognized Indian University/ Institute.* Executive Trainee in (Finance): Bachelor’s degree from a recognized Indian University* With Qualified Chartered or Cost and Works Accountants from recognised Institutions in India.

Bachelor’s degree from a recognized Indian University* With Qualified Chartered or Cost and Works Accountants from recognised Institutions in India. Executive Trainee in (HR): Full time regular Bachelor’s degree from a recognized Indian University* with at least 60%# marks in aggregate in all years With Two years full time regular Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma in Human Resource or Personnel Management and Industrial Relations or Social Work or MBA from a recognized University/ Institute with at least 55%# marks in aggregate of all years/ semesters. Candidates

with Social Work or MBA qualifications should have had a specialization/ elective in Personnel Management/ Labour Welfare/ HRM in the final year. To know more, candidates are advised to go through the official notification shared above.

How to Apply Online For BHEL Jobs 2022?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before October 04, 2022, through the official website — bhel.com. BHEL reserves the right to cancel/ restricts/enlarge/ reopen the recruitment process, if the need so arises, without issuing any further notice or assigning any reason thereof. Also Read - DU Recruitment 2022: Hindu College to Recruit 69 Assistant Professors Posts. Details Inside