New Delhi: As many as 67 underprivileged children in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, who used to beg on a regular basis were admitted to government schools under ‘Óperation Mukti Abhiyan’ by the state police on Monday.

‘Operation Mukti’ is an initiative started by the Uttarakhand state police on May 1 with its motto of ‘Bhiksha Nahi, Shiksha’. The campaign targets families with poor financial conditions to motivate children and their family members to choose education over begging.

Nodal Officer Shekhar Suyal told news agency ANI, “It was observed that 292 children were not part of the mainstream in the city, out of which 191 were involved in begging. We targeted such children”

Uttarakhand: Police gets 67 child beggars admitted to govt schools in Dehradun under ‘Operation Mukti’. Shekhar Suyal, Nodal Officer says, “It was observed that 292 children were not part of mainstream in city out of which 191 were involved in begging, we targeted such children” pic.twitter.com/3zWjaGSk6u — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019

The nodal officer also stated that the initiative is conducted by four teams headed by a Sub-Inspector. It has been taken under the leadership of DGP Anil Ratur.

The primary focus of the initiative was in the Dehradun district. At the same time, it is also ongoing in Haridwar, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar districts of the state.

Uttarakhand Police Officer and member of Operation Mukti, Rakesh Bhatt said, “Since the schools are closed for summer vacations, these children again started wandering on the streets, which can undo all our efforts. So, we have started teaching these children with the help of NGOs at four different temporary settlements.”

The police conducted the campaign in two phases and persuaded the families to get their children enrolled in the schools. The campaign also takes help of the Child Helpline and Asha Trust to guide the children away from beggary and bring about a change in their lives.

With ANI inputs