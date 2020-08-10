BHU Admission 2020: In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the Banaras Hindu University has rescheduled the entrance examinations for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The entrance tests will be conducted in two phases between August 24 and September 14. Also Read - Formula 1 2020: Max Verstappen Wins 70th Anniversary Grand Prix in Silverstone

While the first phase (for postgraduate programmes- LLB (3-years), BEd, BEd-Special Education, BP ED, BFA and BPA) will be held from August 24 to 31, the second phase of the entrance test (BA (Hons), BA (Hons) Social Sciences, BCom (Hons), BCom — FMM, BSc (Hons) Ag, BA LLB – 5 years (Hons), BSc (Hons) Maths, BSc (Hons) Bio, Shashtri (Hons) will be carried out between September 9 and 14.

The entire schedule of second phase of entrance tests will be available by August 17, 2020. Candidates can download their admit card for the entrance test from the official website — bhuonline.in, once released.

“Undergraduate programmes — BA (Hons) Arts, BA (Hons) Social Sciences, BCom (Hons), BCom — FMM, BSc (Hons) Ag, BA LLB – 5 years (Hons), BSc (Hons) Maths, BSc (Hons) Bio, Shashtri (Hons) and different programmes of BVoc.”

“The entrance test for remaining Undergraduate programmes — BA (Hons) Arts, BA (Hons) Social Sciences, BCom (Hons), BCom — FMM, BSc (Hons) Ag, BA LLB – 5 years (Hons), BSc (Hons) Maths, BSc (Hons) Bio, Shashtri (Hons) and different programmes of BVoc will be held in the second phase on 9th, 10th, 11th and 14th September 2020,” reads the official notification