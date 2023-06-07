Home

BHU Admission 2023: Application Invited For UG Course, Check Details Inside

Those candidates who have appeared in CUET UG 2023 can fill up the application form by visiting the admission portal.

BHU Admission 2023: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) applications for undergraduate programs for the academic session 2023-24 began today, June 7. Those candidates who have appeared in CUET UG 2023 can fill up the application form by visiting the admission portal bhuonline.in.

The last date to get admission to BHU’s UG program is 26 June 2023.

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have passed 12th from a recognized board.

Information Bulletin Issued

BHU has released the information bulletin for all BA courses. In this, the location, intake and counseling code has been told. In this, information has been given that what special facilities will be given to SC / ST / Employee Ward / OBC / EWS etc.

How To Apply

Visit the official website of BHU https://www.bhuonline.in/

Get yourself registered and log in.

Fill up the application form.

Submit the form and take a printout.

