BHU Admit card 2020: The Banaras Hindu University will soon release the BHU admit card 2020 for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UET) and Postgraduate Entrance Test (PET). If reports are to be believed, the University will release the BHU Admit card 2020 a week prior to conducting the entrance exams 2020.

Students are requested to keep a tab on the official website bhuonline.in, in case there are updates on the BHU admit card 2020.

The BHU entrance tests are slated to be conducted in two phases, first one from August 24 to 31, while the second from September 9 to 14.

Check here steps to download BHU Admit Card 2020 once they are out:

Step 1: Visit the official website at bhuonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘BHU admit card 2020’

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the details asked. Click on submit

Step 5: Your admit will now be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download it. Take a print-out for a future reference