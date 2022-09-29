BHU Controversy: Banaras Hindu University is once again in limelight following a question in a recently held MA History exam, where the students were asked to name the book and author which mentions about ‘demolition of Adi Vishweshwar Temple by Aurangzeb’. The controversy came at a time when case regarding the Gyanvapi mosque – Adi Vishweshwar temple dispute is still in court.Also Read - JNU UG Admission 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru University Begins Registration for UG Admission Through CUET; Details Here

A controversy has erupted over the question as the students claimed that it (question) was biased towards the Hindu-side in the dispute. In 1991, local priests filed a petition seeking permission to worship in the Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Over the years, several petitions have been filed claiming that the mosque was built by demolishing parts of the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The present-day Gyanvapi mosque was allegedly the same site as Adi Vishweshwar temple devoted to the Hindu deity Shiva. These claims, however, are from Hinduism followers, and those following the Muslim religion debate the claim.

Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi case. What Happened so Far

Yesterday, the Allahabad HC extended the stay till October 31 on a Varanasi court order directing the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a survey at the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex and further proceedings in this case.

Justice Prakash Padia, after hearing the parties concerned, fixed October 18 as the next date of hearing in the case. On August 30, the high court had extended the interim stay till September 30 on the Varanasi court’s order dated April 8, 2021.