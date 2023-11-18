Home

BHU Central/State Civil Services Examinations 2023 Free Coaching: Check Entrance Date, Paper Pattern

Education news: Online applications are invited from the interested SC and OBC candidates by Dr. Ambedkar Centre of Excellence (DACE), Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, under the “Free Coaching Scheme for SC and OBC Students” for the 2023 Batch. Only students belonging to SCs and OBCs, having a total family income of Rs. 8.00 lakh or less per annum from all sources will be eligible for benefits under the Scheme. The last date to apply is November 20, 2023. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the University at www.bhu.ac.in/dace.

The main purpose of the DACE scheme is to provide free coaching of good quality for economically disadvantaged Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) candidates to enable them to appear in competitive examinations for obtaining appropriate jobs in Public Sectors.

A minimum of 50 students and a maximum of 100 seats can be admitted. The percentage of SC students shall not be less than 70%. In case of non-availability of an adequate number of candidates in the SC category, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment can relax this ratio. However, in no case, a less than 50% SC students shall be permitted. Also under each category, 30% of the slots shall be reserved for female candidates. In case sufficient numbers of female candidates are not available under any category, male candidates from the same category shall be considered by the DAF.

Guidelines for Admission to Coaching for Central Civil Services / State Civil Services Examinations (2023).

Courses of Coaching at DACE-BHU:

Group A and B Examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

Group A and B Examinations conducted by the State Public Service Commissions

DURATION OF THE COURSE: One Year (12 Months)

TOTAL SEATS: 100

BHU Free Coaching: Age Limit, Application Fee

AGE LIMIT: Minimum Age: Should have completed 21years by 01.01.2024; Maximum

Age: Should not be more than 35 years by 01.01.2024

Application fee: Rs. 200/-

MODE AND VENUE OF ENTRANCE EXAMINATION: Offline Written Examination shall be conducted at the Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

BHU Free Coaching: Check Entrance Exam Date

Last Date of Receipt of Online Application: 15th Nov, 2023

Tentative Date of Entrance Test: 25th Nov, 2023

Eligibility Criteria For Selection

Only students belonging to SCs and OBCs, having a total family income of Rs. 8.00 lakh or less per annum from all sources will be eligible for benefits under the Scheme.

SC/OBC candidates belonging to a Minority community may apply under a similar scheme(s) of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, or the State Govts. as the case may be.

The student should have a valid Aadhaar number and a bank account seeded therewith, allotted to him/her. At the time of application, if the student does not have an Aadhaar number, he/ she can submit his/her EID number. Course Fees and stipend shall be sent to the abovementioned valid Bank Account of the Candidate only.

Income Certificate: Latest Income declaration of self-employed parents/guardians should be in the form of a certificate issued by a Revenue Officer not below the rank of Tehsildar.

BHU Central/State Civil Services Examinations 2023: Paper Pattern

One question paper of 300 Marks (100qstn x 3 marks). 01 Mark shall be deducted for each incorrect answer.

General Studies: (History, Indian History, Indian Art and Culture, Indian Polity, Economics, Indian Economy, Geography, Indian Geography, Science and Technology, Ecology and environment, Current Affairs)

Reasoning and Analytical Aptitude

General English: Grammar, Vocabulary, Comprehension, etc.

General Hindi: Grammar, Vocabulary, Comprehension, etc.

For more details, check the official website of Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi.

