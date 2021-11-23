BHU Entrance Test Result 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has finally announced the Banaras Hindu University undergraduate and postgraduate entrance exams — BHU UET 2021 and BHU PET 2021 results on Tuesday. Those who appeared for the exam can check their scores on the official website—bhuet.nta.nic.in.

Direct link to check BHU UET, PET Result 2021

BHU UET, PET Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website- bhuet.nta.nic.in

Click on BHU UET/ PET result 2021

Enter log-in credentials- roll number/ date of birth

UET/ PET result will appear on the screen

Download UET/ PET scorecard, take a printout for further reference.

The NTA had conducted BHU UET and PET exams from September 28 to 30 and on October 1, 3, 4, 6, and 9 in Computer Based Test (CBT), hybrid (tablets) and OMR based mode.