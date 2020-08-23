BHU Final Year Exams 2020: In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has decided to hold the final year or terminal semester exams online. The exams will be condicted in the form of Open Book Exam Format wherein in students will be allowed to use or refer to books and other resource materials while appearing for the examination. Also Read - BHU PET Admit Card 2020 Out at bhuonline.in | Available to Download For Students Having Entrance Test From August 24 Till 26

The varsity has also released a detailed notification confirming the development. "Proposal of the Academic Council to conduct the examination of terminal semester of academic session 2019-20 with ONLINE OPEN BOOK EXAMINATION-OBE system #BHU , The Executive Council has approved. Under this, students can take the exam remotely (from their home or any other place)", said the university.

It asserted that Online Exam format in Open Book Style has been adopted as an alternative to the pen-paper based test in line with the UGC Guidelines.

The online Open Book Examination will be held for four hours which include the time for downloading the question paper, writing the answers and uploading the answer sheets in the designated portal. However, students under disabilities category will get extra two hours.