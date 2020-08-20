BHU PET Admit Card 2020: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the postgraduate entrance tests admit cards (PET admit cards) on its official website bhuonline.in. Students whose entrance tests are scheduled from August 24 till 26 are requested to visit the aforesaid website and download their BHU PET Admit Card 2020. Also Read - Ganga Jal Can End Corona? Here's What BHU Professor And River Engineer Has to Say

Students must note that the BHU PET exams will be held from August 24 to August 31, 2020.

"Admit Card for the Entrance Tests Scheduled on 24th, 25th and 26th August 2020 has been released. Candidates can download it from the portal. Admit Cards for the Entrance Tests Scheduled on 27th, 28th, 30th and 31st August 2020 is likely to be released on 21st August 2020," the BHU said on its website.

BHU PET Admit Card 2020: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website at bhuonline.in

Step 2: Now, use the system-generated registration id and click search

Step 3: Your admit will now be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download it. Take a print-out for a future reference

The university has yet to release admit cards for Undergraduate (UG) courses.