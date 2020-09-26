BHU PET Entrance Result 2020: Benaras Hindu University has declared the results of BHU PET 2020 (Post-graduate Entrance Test) for theory examinations on the official website bhuonline.in. The university has conducted the examinations from August 24 to 31, 2020. Also Read - BHU UET PET 2020 Exams: Answer Key Available Online at bhuonline.in | Know Here Steps to Check & Raise Objection

"Counseling for admission to various courses covered under PET-2020 is likely to commence from 08.10.2020 and for UET 2020 from 10.10.2020. Call letters will be issued electronically only. All the candidates are advised to visit the University Entrance Test Portal (www.bhuonline.in) every day for counselling schedule, cut-off marks, offer of admission, fee payment deadline, hostel allotment, etc," reads the notice on the official website.

It added that the University will not be responsible if a candidate fails to notice any of the above time bound activities of the admission.

Direct link to download BHU PET Result 2020 here

Follow These Steps to check BHU PET Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website bhuonline.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, “Theory Results PET 2020”

Step 3: Enter your credentials and login

Step 4: Your results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the results and take its print out for future references