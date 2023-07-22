Home

Education

BHU Recruitment 2023: Registration Underway For 307 Faculty Posts At bhu.ac.in

BHU Recruitment 2023: A total of 307 vacancies for the post of Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor are available. Eligible aspirants willing to apply can visit the official website of BHU at bhu.ac.in.

Last date to apply for BHU faculty posts is July 31.

BHU Recruitment 2023: The registration process for vacancies in Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is underway. Candidates can apply for the posts of Assistant Professors, Associate Professors and Professors. As per the notice, there are 307 faculty posts on offer at the Banaras Hindu University. Candidates who are willing to apply for BHU Recruitment can visit the official website of BHU at bhu.ac.in. It is important to note that the last date for the submission of the application form is July 31 till 5 pm. Candidates should read the notification carefully before filling the form. Forms with incomplete information are not acceptable. In case a candidate is applying for more than one post, they have to submit separate applications.

BHU Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Details

The recruitment drive is being held to fill 307 vacancies, with 85 openings for the post of Professors. The vacancies for Associate Professors is 133 and the Assistant Professor posts stand at 89.

BHU Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants applying for the post of Professor must have PhD in the related discipline and a minimum of ten published research papers. The applicant must have a minimum teaching experience of 10 years. Those applying for the post of Associate Professor must have their PhD degree with at least eight years of teaching experience. Candidates applying for Assistant Professor must have an aggregate of 55 per cent marks. The applicant must have passed the NET/SELT/SET exam.

BHU Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Unreserved, EWSs and OBCs category applicants will have to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 1m000 through an online mode of payment. No application fee will be charged from women, SCs, STs, PwBDs, and transgender applicants.

BHU Recruitment 2023: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official BHU website at bhu.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the recruitment link available on the BHU homepage.

Step 3: Post that, select the “Rolling Advt. No. 01-13/2023-2024 (Teaching posts) for different Institutes/Faculties”.

Step 4: After clicking on the link, fill out the application form as asked.

Step 5: Upload the required documents and pay the BHU application fees.

Step 6: After carefully checking all the information, hit submit.

Step 7: Take a hard copy of the same for future references.

Direct link to apply is here.

For more related information, candidates are directed to go through the official notification available on the BHU’s website.

