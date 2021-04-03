BHU RET Exam 2021: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has postponed the research entrance test or RET. As per the new schedule, the BHU RET Exam 2021 will be held on April 11, 2021. Earlier, the BHU RET Exam 2021 was supposed to be held on April 2. As per updates from the BHU, the BHU RET Exam 2021 has been rescheduled because of holiday. Now that the BHU RET Exam 2021 has been postponed, the candidates, however, can download their admit card from April 5, 2021 onwards. Candidates need to visit the official website of BHU bhuonline.in for further updates. Also Read - Fact Check: Nita Ambani to Teach in Banaras Hindu University as Visiting Professor? Here's The Truth

Notably, the BHU will conduct BHU RET Exam 2021 for admissions to all the PhD courses, integrated MPhil- PhD and MPhil Programmes for registration in September last year and March this year for the academic session 2021-22. The BHU will hold the exam in online mode this year due to the ongoing pandemic situation. Also Read - BHU Students Oppose Proposal to Make Nita Ambani as Visiting Professor

Candidates must note that the BHU RET for session 2021 will have 2 parts for a time span of 2 hours. Moreover, the BHU RET Exam 2021 will comprise 100 multiple choice questions of three marks each. The questions will be on assessment of logical and analytical capability. Also Read - BHU Final Year Exams 2020: Banaras Hindu University to Hold Terminal Semester Examinations Online | Complete Details Here

BHU RET Exam 2021: Subjects offered

BHU will give admission to candidates through this RTE 2021 for various subjects like PhD disciplines, integrated MPhil-PhD and MPhil programmes.

BHU RET 2020-21: Exam pattern

Candidates must note that the BHU RET Exam 2021 will be held through computer-based mode all over the country. The entrance exam will consist of two parts — Part A and Part B. The BHU research entrance exam Part A will be of two hours duration. The questions will be on assessment of logical and analytical capability.

BHU RTE 2021: Marking scheme

The BHU RET Exam 2021 question paper will carry 100 multiple choice questions of three marks each. Moreover, there will be negative marking in entrance tests for all disciplines in RET/MPhil.