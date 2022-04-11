BHU Open Book Exam: The Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi is going to conduct the Open Book Examination for Semester -I Bachelor of Science from Monday, April 18, 2022, an official notification read. The Official Twitter account of the Dean, Institute of Science of the University shared the examination schedule and wrote, “Programme of Open Book Examination of BSc. (Hons.) Semester-I Examinations 2021-22, Institute of Science, Banaras Hindu University. Good luck, students!!!!”Also Read - South Western Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply For 147 Good Train Manager Posts at rrchubli.in| Check Last Date, Other Details Here
According to the datesheet released, the open book exam will commence with subjects such as Microbial Physiology, Biochemistry, Genetics and Molecular Biology, MTB-101, Calculus-I, ZOB-101: Animal Diversity, and Animal Form and Function(2016). The papers are scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM and end at 3:30 PM.
You can check the official tweet here:

BHU Open Book Exam: Check Exam Schedule For B.Sc Semester-I exam
Check subject-wise date of examination here:
- April 18, 2022: Microbial Physiology, Biochemistry, Genetics and Molecular Biology, MTB-101, Calculus-I, ZOB-101: Animal Diversity, and Animal Form and Function(2016).
- April 20, 2022: Cryptogams, Geometry
- April 22, 2022: Mechanics and Relativity: (A) Introduction to Food and (B) Human Developments
- April 25, 2022: Problem-Solving through C Programming, Physical Basis of Geography
- April 27, 2022: Elementary Physics, Structural Geology, Foundation of Psychological Process
- April 29, 2022: Structure and Bonding (Section A), Organic Chemistry-1 (Section B), Statical Methods and Probability.