BHU Open Book Exam: The Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi is going to conduct the Open Book Examination for Semester -I Bachelor of Science from Monday, April 18, 2022, an official notification read. The Official Twitter account of the Dean, Institute of Science of the University shared the examination schedule and wrote, "Programme of Open Book Examination of BSc. (Hons.) Semester-I Examinations 2021-22, Institute of Science, Banaras Hindu University. Good luck, students!!!!"

According to the datesheet released, the open book exam will commence with subjects such as Microbial Physiology, Biochemistry, Genetics and Molecular Biology, MTB-101, Calculus-I, ZOB-101: Animal Diversity, and Animal Form and Function(2016). The papers are scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM and end at 3:30 PM.

You can check the official tweet here:

Programme of Open Book Examination of BSc. (Hons.) Semester-I Examinations 2021-22, Institute of Science, Banaras Hindu University.

Good luck, students!!!! pic.twitter.com/R4elwOwHPo — Dean, Faculty of Science (@DeanScienceBHU) April 11, 2022

BHU Open Book Exam: Check Exam Schedule For B.Sc Semester-I exam

Check subject-wise date of examination here: