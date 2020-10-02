BHU UET 2020: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on Friday announced the result of the BHU Undergraduate Entrance Test (UET) 2020 on its official website bhuonline.in. All those who appeared for the BHU UET 2020 exam can visit the aforementioned official website and check their results.

This year, the exam was delayed due to the ongoing COVID pandemic.

Know here steps to check your BHU UET 2020 result:

Step 1: Go on the official website at bhuonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘BHU UET 2020 Result Declared’.

Step 3: You will now be directed to a new page

Step 4: Enter all the details asked including your roll number

Step 5: Your BHU UET 2020 result will now be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a print-out for a future reference.

Students can also click on this direct link to check their BHU UET 2020 result