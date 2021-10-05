Banaras Hindu University Entrance Exam 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday has released a notification under which the exam schedule, the date for the BHU UET 2021 courses have been revised. Note, the candidates appearing for courses such as B.Ed Mathematics/Special Education( Mathematics), B.ED in Humanities and Social Science/ Special Education(Humanities and Social Science) will now have to give exams on October 9. The examinations will be held from 12:30 pm to 3 pm on Oct 9.Also Read - Allahabad University Exams 2021: Varsity Extends Deadline For Application Form Till Oct 7

Earlier, the exams were scheduled for Oct 6. The steps to download the admit card will be displayed on the official website of NTA–bhuet.nta.nic.n, and nta.ac.in later. The examinations will be conducted through the Pen and Paper Mode(OMR Based), Hybrid Tablets, and Computer Based Test, commonly known as CBT.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to hold the Banaras Hindu University Entrance Test 2021 for undergraduate and postgraduates programmes for the upcoming academic year 2021-2022 from September 28 to October 9.

Meanwhile, the BSc examination, with paper code 135 will be held based on October 6. Eligible candidates must download the admit card from the official websites. The Undergraduate Entrance Test(UET) will be conducted for 23 test papers. While Postgraduate Entrance Test(PET) will be conducted for 94 papers. The examinations are likely to be held in 200 cities.

In the notification released by NTA, the agency said, “Due to various issues at the backend, many candidates have not been able to download their Admit Cards for Test Paper Code 104 and 105. Keeping in view the difficulties experienced by them, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to reschedule the date of examination for Test Paper Codes 104 and 105 to 09 October2021 (Saturday).”

The notification further added,” However, the Test Paper Code 135 (B Sc. Ag. /B.Sc. Ag. RGSC) will be conducted as scheduled on 06 October 2021 in Shift I (08:00 am to 10:00 am).”