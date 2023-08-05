Home

Education

BHU UG Admission 2023: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result For Undergraduate Programmes Today at bhuonline.in

BHU UG Admission 2023: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result For Undergraduate Programmes Today at bhuonline.in

BHU UG Admission 2023: Regular students can check and download the BHU UG Round 1 First Allotment List 2023 by visiting the official website - https://bhuonline.in/.

File photo

BHU UG Admission 2023: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will release the first seat allotment list for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes today, August 5, 2023. Regular students can check and download the BHU UG Round 1 First Allotment List 2023 by visiting the official website – https://bhuonline.in/. If going by the schedule, the second seat allocation list will be released on August 7. Meanwhile, the third list will be released on August 9. One can check the important dates and steps to download the first seat allotment list here.

Trending Now

How to Download BHU UG First Seat Allotment List 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) at bhuonline.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the BHU UG Allotment List 2023 result link.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window page. Enter your login details and click on the submit option.

Step 4: Your BHU UG First Seat Allotment Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the same and save it for further reference.

Evaluation and preparation of merit list of BHU through CUET (UG) 2023 Score

Evaluation and preparation of merit list of BHU through CUET (UG) 2023 Score as the only component of assessment. Candidates must carefully check their age eligibility for the specific courses from the BHU Information Bulletin before applying.

BHU Admissions 2023: Succeeding Allotment List

The University is expected to release the succeeding lists on August 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14, 2023. The Banaras Hindu University (BHU), founded by Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya in 1916, is one of the Central universities in the country. BHU is the largest residential University in Asia.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES