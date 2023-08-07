Home

BHU UG Admission 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out at bhuonline.in; Pay Fee Till Aug 8

BHU UG Admission 2023 First List: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the first seat allotment list for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes today, August 7, 2023. Students can downl

File photo

BHU UG Admission 2023 First List: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the first seat allotment list for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes today, August 7, 2023. Students can download the BHU UG Round 1 First Allotment List 2023 at bhuonline.in. Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, the University wrote, “First list for admission to various undergraduate programs has been released. The list for main campus, paid seats and affiliated colleges has been displayed on http://bhuonline.in. Fee deadline under first list is 08.08.2023.”

If going by the tweet, the candidates planning to enroll themselves into the varsity will be required to pay the fee by 5:59 PM on August 8. One can check the important dates and steps to download the first seat allotment list here.

#ATTENTION First list for admission to various undergraduate programs has been released. The list for main campus, paid seats and affiliated colleges has been displayed on https://t.co/oZNkSPWqxn. Fee deadline under first list is 08.08.2023. #BHU #Admissions pic.twitter.com/3ylD5luqIr — BHU Official (@bhupro) August 7, 2023

How to Download BHU UG First Seat Allotment List 2023?

Visit the official website of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) at bhuonline.in. Look for the BHU UG Allotment List 2023 result link. To check cut-off, click on the “Cutoff UG Program 2023-24 (Round-1),” link. You will be redirected to a new window page. Enter your login details and click on the submit option. Your BHU UG First Seat Allotment Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download the same for future reference.

BHU UG Admission 2023 Explained

All process of Admission will be held in online mode only.

First Round Allotment-Result will be displayed on the Admission Portal of the Candidate immediately after the publication of result by the University.

immediately after the publication of result by the University. There are three possibilities.

Candidate gets ‘Offer of Admission’ to only one course – Even if he/she does not get his/her first preference, he/she has to accept the offer of admission to remain in the system. If he/she does not accept the ‘Offer of Admission’ within the payment deadline, the offer of admission will be withdrawn and he/she will be permanently out of the admission system of the University.

– Even if he/she does not get his/her first preference, he/she has to accept the offer of admission to remain in the system. If he/she does not accept the ‘Offer of Admission’ within the payment deadline, the offer of admission will be withdrawn and he/she will be permanently out of the admission system of the University. Candidates getting the offer of Admission for more than one course-A candidate who has applied for more than one course, if found eligible and in merit can get more than one offer. These offers will be in different faculties. The candidate has to choose the course which he/she prefers. Once, he/she chooses one course /prefers one course over another offered to him/her, the admission offered in all other courses offered to him/ her shall be permanently withdrawn.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

