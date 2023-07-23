Home

Education

BHU UG Admission 2023: Registration Window For Undergraduate Programmes Closes Today, Link Here

BHU UG Admission 2023: Registration Window For Undergraduate Programmes Closes Today, Link Here

BHU UG Admission 2023:The admission of the candidates shall be decided based on the basis of registration at the BHU portal with the CUET (UG) 2023 Score given by the NTA in the concerned course.

Delhi Teachers University MA Admission 2023: The last date to apply is August 20.

BHU UG Admission 2023: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will close the registration window for admission to undergraduate programmes through the Common University Entrance Test(CUET UG 2023) scores today, July 23, 2023. Students can fill up the BHU UG Application form 2023 by visiting the official website – .”Consequent upon the announcement of UG CUET 2023 results by NTA on July 15, 2023, the Banaras Hindu University has reopened the registration link for its UG Courses. The registration link will remain active till July 23, 2023,” reads an official statement on the website.

Trending Now

More About the Banaras Hindu University

Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi, one of the top Institutions of Eminence in the country recognized by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, was created by an Act of Parliament – BHU Act 1915 and founded by the Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, along with a group of other luminaries, in 1916.

You may like to read

Common University Entrance Test

The Common University Entrance Test CUET (UG) is being introduced for admission into all UG Programmes in all Central Universities for academic session 2023-24 under the Ministry of Education, (MoE). The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will provide a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country,especially those from rural and other remote areas and help establish better connect with the Universities. A single examination will enable the Candidates to cover a wide outreach and be part of the admissions process to various Central Universities.

BHU UG Application Form 2023

BHU UG Prospectus PDF 2023

How to Apply Online?

Candidate must keep ready a scanned copy(jpeg or pdf) of passport size Photograph, Signature, 10th Marksheet,12th Marksheet, Birth Certificate, and Other relevant Documents such as Caste, Income, TC, CC. In order to apply for the admission process, a candidate has to click on the registration link at . Then he/she has to fill up the application process and upload the necessary documents. Pay the application fee and click on submit option. Download the application form and take a printout for further reference. Candidates must read, understand and familiarize themselves with the BHU Information Bulletin and BHU Admission Guidelines before proceeding with the registration.

BHU Admission 2023: Courses Offered

The admission of the candidates shall be decided based on the basis of registration at the BHU portal with the

CUET (UG) 2023 Score given by the NTA in the concerned course. Check the list of courses offered by the university.

General Courses: (i) B.A. (Hons.) Arts

Vocational Courses in Main Campus (a) Bachelor of Vocation in Marketing Management and Information Technology. (b) Bachelor of Vocation in Tourism & Hospitality Management

General Courses (i) B.A. (Hons.) Social Sciences

General Courses (i) B.Com. (Hons.)

Special Courses of Studies (i) B.Com. (Hons.) Financial Markets Management

General Courses (i) B.Sc. (Hons.) Maths Group (ii) B.Sc. (Hons.) Bio Group

Professional Courses (i) B.A. LL.B. (Hons.)





Admission will be based on the merit in the BHU-UET 2023 subject to fulfillment of eligibility requirements of the Course for which the candidate has applied. For more details, visit the official website.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES