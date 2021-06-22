New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Andhra Pradesh Government to inform by June 24 its decision on holding AP Board Class 12 exams. ‘If there is one fatality, we will make the state responsible,’ the Supreme Court on Tuesday gave a stern message to the Andhra Pradesh Govt on holding the Class 12 Exams. Also Read - CBSE, ICSE Class 12 Assessment Scheme: SC Approves Board’s Evaluation Policy; Calls It Fair, Reasonable

Earlier, the top court had taken note of the situation in different states, including Andhra Pradesh, which is keen to conduct both Class 10 and 12 board exams and Karnataka, which had cancelled PUC 2 or Class 12 exams but wants to hold SSLC or Class 10 exams in a reduced format.

"State of Kerala has filed affidavit stating that principled decision is to take examination already scheduled for class 11th. Counsel for AP submits that appropriate decision will be taken by State and be brought on record by tomorrow. List matter to day after tomorrow," the Bench said.