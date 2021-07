BIG BREAKING: The NEET (UG) 2021 will be held on 12th September 2021 across the country following COVID-19 protocols. The application process will begin from 5 pm tomorrow through the NTA website(s): Education Minister Dharmendra PradhanAlso Read - NEET-UG 2021: When Will NTA Announce New Exam Dates? Important Update Medical Aspirants Should Know