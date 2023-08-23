Home

BIG DECISION: Board Exams To Be Conducted Twice A Year, Class 11, 12 Students To Study 2 Languages

Board examinations will be conducted twice a year with students having the option to retain the best score, while class 11 and 12 students will have to study two languages instead of one, according to the Ministry of Education's new curriculum framework.

New Delhi: In a latest update under the new curriculum framework for school students, the Ministry of Education has announced that the board exams will now occur twice a year, offering students the opportunity to appear for exams two times a year. “Board exams will be offered at least twice a year to ensure students have enough time and opportunity to perform well. Students can then appear for a board exam in subjects they have completed and feel ready for. They will also be allowed to retain the best score,” it said.

The new curriculum also mentioned that in classes 11 and 12, students will have to study two languages and one of them has to be an Indian language, the final NCF (National Curriculum Framework) document accessed by PTI said.

This strategic move aims to enhance the high-pressure environment often associated with single annual exams, according to the Ministry of Education’s new curriculum framework.

Board exams to be conducted twice a year, students will be allowed to retain best score: MoE’s new curriculum framework — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 23, 2023

In order to make the board exams “easier” from the current “high stakes” practice, the examination will assess the understanding and achievement of competencies rather than months of coaching and memorisation. The choice of subjects in classes 11 and 12 will not be restricted to streams such as Arts, Science and Commerce to get flexibility to choose.

“In due course of time, school boards are to develop capacities to offer on demand’ exams in due course of time. Besides board exam test developers and evaluators will have to go through university-certified courses before taking up this work,” it said.

The new framework has also noted that the current practice of covering’ textbooks in classroom will be avoided, while stressing that the cost of textbooks should be optimised.

Currently, for classes XI and XII study of only one language is mandatory. Drawing from the National Education Policy 2020 which has prioritised education in Indian languages, a student will now study two languages, at least one of which is native to India. Apart from the two languages, students will choose four subjects from at least two of the three groups.

The groups are classified as “Group 2: Art Education, Physical Education and Well-being, Vocational Education;” “Group 3: Social Science and Humanities, Interdisciplinary Areas;” and “Group 4: Science, Mathematics and Computational Thinking.” Students are also allowed to opt for an additional subject. Under each domain area of a group, for example Social Science students will have the option to opt for history, geography, political science, psychology, psychology and mental health, and economics, among others.

