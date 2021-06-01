Class 12 Board Exams 2021: In a major development on Tuesday, CBSE Class 12 Board Exams have been cancelled after PM Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting in this regard. However, the official communication of the government has also stated that CBSE can arrange exams for some students if they want to give them, as and when the situation is conducive. Also Read - Class 12 Board Exams 2021 Cancelled: What CBSE Said? Read Full Statement Here

"It was also decided that like last year, in case some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive," said an official release by the Government. If they choose not to take the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams, as they stand cancelled at the moment, it has been "decided that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class 12 students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner." As per sources, an average of the last three internal exams could also be considered for this purpose.

The development comes after PM Modi chaired a key meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani and Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javdekar, and key officials. The PM was briefed about all possible options for conducting the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank was to announce the decision, however, it got deferred after he had to be admitted to AIIMS Delhi due to post COVID complications on Tuesday.