Big relief for job aspirants! West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari announces fee waiver for govt exams, age relaxation

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has announced that application fees for state government recruitment exams will be waived, alongside upper age limit relaxation from 2027.

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Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata: In a major relief for unemployed youth preparing for competitive tests, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced on Monday that application fees for state government recruitment examinations will be waived. Addressing a programme organised by the Paschim Medinipur District Police, Adhikari stated that the move fulfils a key promise from the BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ manifesto. He also announced a relaxation in the upper age limit for state government job aspirants starting in 2027, alongside financial assistance for graduates and non-graduates under the proposed ‘Bhorosa’ scheme.

Two-year relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates

Adhikari also announced a two-year relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates appearing in state government recruitment examinations from 2027. Besides, the CM declared plans to introduce financial assistance for graduates and non-graduates through the proposed ‘Bhorosa’ scheme.

“Despite several financial constraints, we have already introduced a number of initiatives. Salaries of different sections of employees have also been increased to some extent,” he said.

“Preparations are underway to introduce the ‘Bhorosa’ scheme. We will announce the details soon. Under the programme, financial support will be provided for at least five years to help candidates prepare for examinations…,” Adhikari said.

State government’s employment strategy

He said the state government’s employment strategy would focus on three areas – government recruitment, job creation through private industries and encouraging young people to set up their own businesses, a report by PTI said.

Adhikari said the state government was working to ensure transparency in public recruitment, and that political interference in the appointment process “would not be tolerated”.

Steps have also been taken to bring in new officials at the School Service Commission and the Public Service Commission, he said.

The West Bengal government has set a target of providing one lakh jobs through competitive examinations across different departments, including the police and education, over the next five years, the chief minister said.

Adhikari handed over appointment letters to 600 unemployed youths at the programme, organised under the district police’s PACE (Police Assistance in Career and Employment Enhancement) initiative.

The candidates have been selected for employment in various industrial establishments, including Vidyasagar Industrial Park and Bengal Energy, in semi-skilled, skilled and unskilled positions, he said.

Adhikari said his government would place greater emphasis on employment generation while extending incentives to industries. The number of jobs created, along with the scale of investment, would be taken into account while determining the incentives for industrial units, he said.

(With inputs from agencies)